Russia’s Oryol Oblast to form volunteer battalion to deploy to Donbas – ISW

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Oryol Oblast Head Andrey Klychkov is forming the battalion to deploy to Donbas which will accept anyone between the ages of 18-60 and that volunteers will get about $4,065 for a 3-month contract.

