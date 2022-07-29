Ukrainian FM Kuleba called on partners to recognize Russia as terrorist state

Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba called on international society to give Russia a status of a terrorist state after another crime Russian occupiers committed killing 53 Ukrainian POWs.

Russia has committed another petrifying war crime by shelling a correctional facility in the occupied Olenivka where it held Ukrainian POWs. I call on all partners to strongly condemn this brutal violation of international humanitarian law and recognize Russia a terrorist state.

— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) July 29, 2022