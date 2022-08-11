McDonald’s to reopen its restaurants in Kyiv and in Ukraine’s west

Ukrainian restaurants of the McDonald’s chain will reopen in Kyiv and the west of Ukraine, according to the statement of McDonald’s Ukraine published on Facebook. The company closed its Ukrainian restaurants on the first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion, 24 February, but has continued to pay more than 10,000 McDonald’s employees in the country.

“After extensive consultations and discussions with Ukrainian officials, suppliers, and security experts, and in light of requests from our employees to return to work, we have decided to implement a phased plan to reopen some restaurants in Kyiv and western Ukraine, where other businesses have safely reopened,” McDonald’s Ukraine reported.

According to the company, it’s going to be working “over the next several months” with partners to restore restaurant supply chains, prepare restaurants to serve customers, return restaurant teams and employees to the work environment, and “implement enhanced procedures and protocols to keep our people and customers safe.”