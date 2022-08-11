McDonald’s to reopen its restaurants in Kyiv and in Ukraine’s west

Latest news Ukraine

Ukrainian restaurants of the McDonald’s chain will reopen in Kyiv and the west of Ukraine, according to the statement of McDonald’s Ukraine published on Facebook. The company closed its Ukrainian restaurants on the first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion, 24 February, but has continued to pay more than 10,000 McDonald’s employees in the country.

“After extensive consultations and discussions with Ukrainian officials, suppliers, and security experts, and in light of requests from our employees to return to work, we have decided to implement a phased plan to reopen some restaurants in Kyiv and western Ukraine, where other businesses have safely reopened,” McDonald’s Ukraine reported.

According to the company, it’s going to be working “over the next several months” with partners to restore restaurant supply chains, prepare restaurants to serve customers, return restaurant teams and employees to the work environment, and “implement enhanced procedures and protocols to keep our people and customers safe.”

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags