Sweden sends military instructors to the UK to train Ukrainian citizens

The Swedish government will send up to 120 military instructors to Great Britain to conduct basic military training for Ukrainian troops who are currently being trained in the UK, the Ministry of Defense of Sweden reported on 7 August.

For this purpose, Swedish instructors will be in the UK from 12 August to 31 December, a maximum of 60 Swedish instructors at any one time, which is believed to have little impact on the country’s other Armed Forces operations.

“Russia’s war against Ukraine has been going on for more than five months, and it is very important that the outside world continues to support Ukraine in the country’s struggle for sovereignty and self-determination. It is important that Sweden participates in this work and Swedish instructors will contribute to strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities,” – commented Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist.

In total, about 10,000 citizens of Ukraine will take part in the training in Great Britain.