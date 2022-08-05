Ukrainian app Air Alert will warn of chemical and radiation hazards

The updated app will warn of five types of threats — aerial, artillery, street fighting, chemical, and radiation threats, Digital Transformation Ministry reported.
According to the Ministry, unique notifications are created in the application for each type of alarm. In addition to beeps, the app will also send text messages with action recommendations, depending on the type of threat.
Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you.
Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO.
For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support.Become a Patron!
Article by: Hans Petter Midtunn Edited by: Matt Wickham ft “Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of purported strike on prison.” “Russia and Ukraine trade blame over prison blast.” “Russia, Ukraine Accuse...
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]