Ukraine’s ambassador called on Canada to refuse to service 5 other Russian turbines for Nord Stream

She said this after Russia did not pick up a repaired turbine from Germany. Germany asked for a sanctions exception for this turbine upon a Russian demand for it to resume gas supplies.

“This exemption from sanctions has already increased Moscow’s sense of impunity. Russia’s request for turbines had no technical basis. The more you give in, the bolder the Kremlin feels. Russia will turn additional 5 turbines into humiliation,” Ukraine’s ambassador to Canada Yulia Kovaliv said.