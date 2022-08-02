National Bank working on accession of Ukraine to Single Euro Payments Area

National Bank of Ukraine is now working on accession of Ukraine to Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA)

This is facilitated by Ukraine’s EU candidate status. Together with EPC (European Payments Council), NBU (National Bank of Ukraine), as it informs, discussed procedure for joining to SEPA and integration of Ukraine with SEPA participants.

Joining SEPA (Single Euro Payments Area) will be landmark event for European integration of Ukraine,NBU wrote. It will:

simplify access to EU market for Ukrainian businesses

reduce technical barriers for Ukrainian fintech to enter EU financial services market

reduce money transfers cost from/to EU