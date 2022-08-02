Irpin and Miami will become sister cities

Irpin of Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine and Miami, USA, will become sister cities. City councils have already adopted the decision on sister cities, a treaty to be signed soon, Irpin mayor said.

Irpin in Kyiv Oblast suffered from the Russian invasion. It was recently visited by 5 US senators. Irpin will also receive 167 rifles from Miami, which is the first such precedent. Miami Commissioner Ken Russell responded to the idea & decided to provide Irpin with confiscated weapons and those bought from citizens in Guns 4 Ukraine program.

Whoever could, fled the Russians. We went back to Irpin to save the rest

