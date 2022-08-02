A private flight flew from Nice to Moscow despite sanctions – journalist

A private flight from Nice, France, to Moscow reportedly flew today despite sanctions, Ukrainian journalist Mykhailo Tkach wrote.
It is not yet known what was the purpose of the flight.
