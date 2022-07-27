Ukraine conducted airstrikes with attack aircraft, bombers, and helicopters, hit 4 enemy strongholds in the area of Andriivka, Bilohirka and Blagodatny, liberating Andriivka, Operative Command South reported.
Home » Latest news Ukraine » Ukraine retakes Andriivka village in Kherson Oblast
Ukraine conducted airstrikes with attack aircraft, bombers, and helicopters, hit 4 enemy strongholds in the area of Andriivka, Bilohirka and Blagodatny, liberating Andriivka, Operative Command South reported.
Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Euromaidan Press
News on the War in Ukraine