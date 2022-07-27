10% of Ukrainian refugees don’t plan to go back

This is stated in the results of the latest poll by the sociological group Rating.

It found that approximately 20% of Ukrainians had to move because of the war. The highest share of such respondents is among the residents the East of Ukraine (58%). Only 10% of the respondents do not intend to return to their homes; this share has risen since the start of the war (3% did not intend in April and 8% in June). 16% said that they will return soon, while 18% will return, but they are going to wait a little longer. 50% said that they intend to return, but only if the war ends – and this number is gradually growing.

Credit: Rating Group

It also found that Ukrainians are starting to get a bit more pessimistic in their appraisal of the situation.

In your opinion, in general, things in Ukraine are going in the right or in the wrong direction? Credit: Rating agency

