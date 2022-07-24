Orban says EU needs new strategy on Ukraine, as sanctions don’t work



“A new strategy is needed which should focus peace talks and drafting a good peace proposal…instead of winning the war,” Orban said in a speech in Romania, Reuters reported.

He said in his speech that the West’s strategy on Ukraine was built on four pillars – that Ukraine can win a war against Russia with NATO weapons, that sanctions would weaken Russia and destabilise its leadership, that sanctions would hurt Russia more than Europe, and that the world would line up in support of Europe, and that strategy had failed.