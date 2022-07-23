Russian missiles did not hit the grain storage in Odesa port

On the morning of July 23, Russian missiles targeted but did not hit the grain storage in Odesa port

“It is obvious that Russia’s goal was to hit it,” South headquarters press-center head Nataliya Humeniuk said explaining that four Russian Kalibr missiles were directed at it. One of them hit the pumping station instead.

Ukraine will continue preparing for grain exports via the Black Sea, despite the Russian missile attack on Odesa port.

“We do not trust Russia, but we trust our parters and allies. The initiative was signed with the UN and Turkey, and not with Russia, and on the Ukrainian terms—there should be no Russians in Ukrainian territorial waters,” Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister stated Oleksandr Kubrakov stated.