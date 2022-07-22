Death toll of Russia’s Jul 21 attack on school in Donetsk Oblast mounted to three – Emergency Service

Latest news Ukraine

The State Emergency Service reported that its workers found a body of a man under the rubble of school 23 in Kramatorsk this morning. Earlier, the rescuers found the bodies of two other civilians killed in the Russian strike on the Kramatorsk school.

Russian troops shelled schools in Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka, Donetsk oblast, on 21 July.

 

