Russian occupiers have brought explosives and heavy equipment into operating hall of Zaporizhzhia NPP – Energoatom

At least 14 heavy equipment units with ammunition, weapons, and explosives are in the hall in close proximity to an oil tank and hydrogen which cool the turbogenerator, Ukraine’s nuclear agency Energoatom said.

Energoatom warned that the invaders’ equipment is blocking access to the power unit’s firefighting equipment.

“In the event of a fire, for example due to the detonation of ammunition [near the easily inflammable substances], the scale of the tragedy may be similar to that of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant,” Energoatom warned.