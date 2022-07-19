Hungary suddenly announced that it’s not against transit of weapons to Ukraine

Latest news Ukraine

On 19 July, during a meeting with Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi, Hungary’s Deputy Foreign Minister Levente Magyar stated that his country is ready to allow the transit to Ukraine through their territory of all the assistance provided by other countries to Ukraine, including the military one, according to the Lviv City Council.

According to earlier reports, Hungary had denied the supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine through the Hungarian territory not to provoke Russia’s attacks on ethnic Hungarians of Ukraine’s Zakarpattia Oblast.

“Hungary itself won’t supply its weapons, this is our strategic position. However, 3rd countries can use our territory,” the Hungarian Deputy FM said today, the Lviv City Council reports.

