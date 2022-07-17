Russia again shelled Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts across the border – oblast authorities

Local authorities of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts reported that Russian troops once again attacked the border communities of respective oblasts from the Russian territory on 16 July using air-based missiles, artillery, MLRS, mortars, and small arms. For reconnaissance, the Russian troops used a reconnaissance aircraft and a UAV.

Ukrainian troops liberated Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts in early March, however Russia didn’t stop its aggression in these regions: the Russian troops carry out fire attacks on the regions’ border communities almost every day.

On 16 July, Russia attacked eight communities in Sumy Oblast, and one more in Chernihiv Oblast.