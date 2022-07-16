Gazprom asks Siemens to return turbine for Nordstream 1

The turbine was sent from Canada to Germany despite sanctions on Russia. Now Gazprom asks Siemens to provide documents allowing to export the turbine to Portovaya station.

“On July 15, Gazprom submitted an official request to Siemens to obtain the documents… to allow the export of the gas turbine engine of the Portovaya station, a critical facility for the Nord Stream gas pipeline,” it said in a statement – Barrons