Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with two missiles destroying two-storey building – oblast authorities

Overnight into September 7, the Russian army launched two missiles on the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv.

“One of the missiles hit a two-story building, a nearby car wash caught fire, cafes, shops, and cars were damaged. The second missile hit the ground. According to preliminary data, there were no injuries,” reported Oleh Synehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Civilian and Military Administration.

Kharkiv city residents heard the explosions around 00:32.

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, several cars and an industrial building caught fire after the shelling.

The Kharkiv Regional Emergency Service’s office reported that the fire at the car wash spread across an area of ​​about 50 square meters. it took about an hour to extinguish it, according to the Service.


 

