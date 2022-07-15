Russo-Ukrainian War, Day 142: Russia kills 23 civilians in Vinnytsia. Russia Is a Terrorist State Trending

Article by: Zarina Zabrisky

Russia fires 4 Caliber cruise missiles at Vinnytsia from a submarine in the Black Sea. 23 dead, including 3 children, 90 wounded, 39 missing. The attack coincides with the meeting in The Hague seeking a tribunal for Russian war crimes. Russia also launches strikes on Kharkiv City and Mykolaiv. Russians also attack Donetsk, blaming the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The situation at the front is stable. In the east and south of Ukraine, the Russian military is attempting to push back the Ukrainian troops and hold the occupied lines. Shelling and airstrikes on populated areas and civilian infrastructure continue. Ukraine liberates 44 settlements in the Kherson Oblast.



According to military expert Stanislav Haider, as of July 15, Donetsk Oblast. Fighting still continues in the area of Bohorodychne. In the area of ​​Krasnopillia and Dolyna, Russians attacked and retreated. Ukraine holds Soledar and Siversk firmly. South of Donetsk Oblast. The Armed Forces mainly defend the positions recaptured from the Russians, the latter don’t have success. The Russian grouping of forces gets reinforced by those forcibly mobilized in ORDLO (parts of Luhansk and Donetsk oblast, occupied before 24 February 2022) with zero training. Kharkiv Oblast. The Russian military tried to advance in the area of ​​Dementiivka, but the Ukrainian troops repulsed their attack. In other areas near the border, the Russian forces are regrouping. Ukrainian artillery successfully inflicted fire damage on the Russian positions. Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russians are trying to retake their lost positions. Russia has lost a ground-attack aircraft. The Russians have also intensified shelling in the region. Kherson Oblast. “Good news can be expected soon” as Ukraine not only defends the captured Russian positions but also continues powerful counterattacks. The hostilities have never stopped in the area of ​​Snihurivka, Kyselivka, and Vysokopillia. The Ukrainian artillery hit the Russian warehouses and locations of the concentration of the equipment in Nova Maiachka, Snihurivka, the area of Chornobaiivka, Nova Kakhovka, Bashtanskyi district, Radensk, Dariivka, Kadiivka. Last night at least one more Russian ammunition depot caught fire. This is a video from occupied Kadiivka (pre-2016 Stakhanov), Luhansk Oblast, detonations of the ammunition are clearly heard. 📹via @loogundapic.twitter.com/zdp8Vuo6Lr — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 15, 2022

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 06.00 am, July 15, 2022 is in the dropdown menu below.

Show the Content The one-hundred-forty-second (142) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a russian military invasion continues. There are no significant changes in the activities of the armed forces of the republic of belarus were noted in the Volyn and Polissya directions. In the Siversky direction, the enemy continues to carry out enhanced protection of the section of the Ukrainian-russian border. In order to demonstrate their presence, the enemy periodically fires at the positions of our troops in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy oblast. In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to hold the occupied areas and prevent our troops from advancing towards the state border. Fired tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Petrivka, Rydne, Sosnivka, Slatyne, Pryshyb, Ruski Tyshky, Pytomnyk, Verkhniy Saltiv and others. Conducted aerial reconnaissance with an operational-tactical Orlan-10 UAV near Prymorske. In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position and conduct offensive actions in the direction of Sloviansk. The areas of Dibrivne, Podolivka, Mazanivka, Adamivka, Chepilya, Krasnopillya, Kurulka and others were shelled with artillery. In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to fire on units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine from artillery and tanks along the contact line. Conducts reconnaissance, trying to find weak points in the defense of our troops. It concentrates its main efforts on the Bakhmut and Novopavliv directions, tries to advance in the direction of Soledar and Bakhmut. In the direction of Kramatorsk, the enemy is regrouping in order to resume the offensive in the direction of Siversk. The Kramatorsk, Zakitne, Hryhorivka, and other districts were shelled from barrel and rocket artillery. Airstrikes near Verkhnokamyanske. In the Bakhmut direction, it shelled our positions, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Novoluhanske, Pokrovske, Vesela Dolyna, Berestove, Vesele, Mayorsk, and Vershyna. It carried out airstrikes near Semihirya, Berestove and the territory of the Vuhlehirska TPP. Our soldiers successfully stopped enemy assault attempts in the area of ​​Kodema and Bilohorivka, as well as attempts to capture the villages of Spirne and Vershyna. The occupiers received stiff resistance, suffered significant losses and withdrew ingloriously. The enemy engaged UAVs near Bakhmutskyi. Also, the enemy is trying to strengthen the air defense system of rear bases and units. In the Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhia areas, the invaders did not conduct active actions, they continued shelling along the contact line. They carried out airstrikes near Kamianka. Our defenders quickly suppressed an attempted enemy offensive near Vodyane with accurate fire. The enemy launched a missile-aircraft attack on civilian infrastructure in the Vuhledar area. The occupiers systematically bombarded civilian and military infrastructure in the South Buh direction. They carried out a missile attack on

Mykolaiv and airstrikes in the areas of Velyke Artakove and Olhino. The enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical and tactical levels and continued the engineering equipment of the positions. There remains a significant threat of missile strikes on critical infrastructure in the region. russian occupiers, in order to somehow justify the destruction of civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine, continue to openly lie about the location of military units in kindergartens, hospitals and churches.

Military Updates

Ukrainian Army is concentrating on destroying the Russian fire potential. The goal is to achieve parity, said Alexei Gromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff.

Ukraine sustained no territorial losses during the last week.

Russia continues to launch missile strikes on Ukraine. 30% of shells hit civilian infrastructure.

The number of airstrikes increased from the previous average of 7–12 airstrikes daily. On July 8–9, Russians launched 58 aircraft attacks on Ukrainian cities. On July 12, 30 attacks were reported. Air strikes were carried out in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv Oblasts.

Regional Updates

In the Donetsk Oblast, the Russian army launched a missile airstrike on the industrial zone of Kramatorsk. Residents are asked to stay in shelters.

In the Sloviansk direction, 2 injured during a night strike. Residential buildings damaged.

In the Kharkiv Oblast, Ukrainian forces destroyed two Russian self-propelled guns and an ammunition depot.

In the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, occupiers shelled the Kriviy Rih district at night and in the morning. The Zelenodolsk community came under fire. No casualties reported.



Vinnytsia 10:45, 14 July, 2022

Rescue workers, firefighters called it a day yesterday at 22:30

23 killed, 3 kids

71 hospitalized, 3 kids

34 in serious condition; 5 critical

117 treated for various injuries

29 reported missing#russiaisaterrorisstate

📷Emergency Services of 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/pkc6QsZVUO — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 15, 2022 In the Vinnytsia Oblast, Russians shelled the Vinnytsia city center with 4 Caliber 3M-14E rockets, each weighing 1770 kg. Two were intercepted and destroyed by air defense. Missiles of this type are capable of avoiding air defense systems. Wreckage of the Russian Kalibr missile – one of two shot down on their way to Vinnytsia on July 14 In total, a Russian submarine launched 5 missiles, three managed to penetrate the air defenses.

📷https://t.co/X0RrvKtOQZ pic.twitter.com/MA4ulEcSQQ — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 15, 2022 Casualties: 23 dead, including 3 children. The bodies of two children have not yet been identified, as have 11 adults. 73 hospitalized. 18 missing. Russia's missiles kill little Liza, who turned 4 in March On 14 July, Liza’s mother took her to education center in Vinnytsia. In the last video, the girl smiles & looks up at her mother walking beside her. Liza never made it home -The Guardian

📷by BBChttps://t.co/EavXuW8eIk pic.twitter.com/tVXyjvotQs — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 15, 2022 The missile attack on Vinnytsia is another crime of Russia’s terrorist state, said Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky.

Zelensky called Russia “a terrorist state” and said that “not a single state in the world allows itself to destroy peaceful cities and ordinary human life with cruise missiles and rocket artillery on a daily basis.” Russia attacked Vinnytsia and killed civilians at the time when a conference on Russian war crimes was being held in The Hague in the Netherlands. Russia demonstrated its attitude to international law, to Europe, and to the entire civilized world. This confirms that a Special Tribunal regarding Russian aggression against Ukraine is soon needed.

️UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the attack on Vinnytsia. “The Secretary-General is appalled by today’s rocket attack on the city of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, which reportedly killed at least 22 people, including three children, and injured more than 100 people. The Secretary-General condemns any attack on the civilian population or civilian infrastructure and once again calls for accountability for such violations,” the UN Secretary General’s statement, released by his deputy, Farhan Haq, said.



two educational institutions were damaged, one school was completely destroyed and a hotel in the city center was destroyed. Private business buildings, public transport, and apartment buildings were also damaged . 9 missiles were fired from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system. 1 injured.in the Mykolaiv Oblast.

In the Kherson Oblast, Ukrainians have liberated 44 settlements. The Russian military is constantly shelling the liberated villages. Kindergartens, schools, and residential buildings are being destroyed. There are 656 settlements in the Kherson Oblast. Most of them are currently controlled by the Russian invaders.

Unique operation in occupied Kherson region by Main Intelligence Dept – @DI_Ukraine They entered a secret 🇷🇺 prison, freeing 🇺🇦 captives who were tortured there, including a 🇺🇦 soldier and a former high-ranking policeman who refused to cooperate with 🇷🇺. English subtitles pic.twitter.com/roLDbWR3jl — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) July 14, 2022

Ukraine attacked two Russian command posts o in Nova Kakhovka; 13 personnel, 6 units of armored and automotive equipment destroyed.

Russian forces are storing ammunition in Theatre of Drama in Kherson Also at the moment, Russian occupation authorities are waiting for arrival of 🇷🇺political strategists who would help them to hold illegal referendum in the city, 🇺🇦 intelligence informed https://t.co/h2GZgsqtni pic.twitter.com/jhoufwTOV6 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 14, 2022

In the Black Sea, Russians increased the number of fleet units to 3 missile ships and 2 submarines. They threaten the entire territory of Ukraine with 32 Caliber missiles. Russian fighter jets tried to bombard Zmiinyi (Snake) Island from a pair of Su-27 fighters. The bombs fell into the sea, near the island. During the day, due to a storm in the Black Sea, the Russians regrouped and, currently, there are three missile ships with 24 missiles on board ready to launch missile strikes, two airborne systems are involved.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and General Valery Zaluzhnyi met with US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink. Ukraine highlighted the danger posed by Russian missile systems installed on ships. In the event of an offensive by Russian invaders from the Black Sea, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will use anti-ship missiles, said Zaluzhnyi. The Minister of Defense also noted the effectiveness of HIMARS on the battlefield.

🇺🇦partisans in Mariupol set Satelit plant on fire "As members of our resistance say – it’s better to let it burn than to let Russians steal from it," Advisor to the mayor Petro Andriushchenko commented on the rising 🇺🇦resistance movement in the city https://t.co/diec1pfUtd pic.twitter.com/ZqXKp8GWbE — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 14, 2022

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):



In the Donbas, Russian and pro-Russian Luhansk People’s Republic separatist forces claim to have entered the outskirts of Siversk. This has not been corroborated, however, Russian forces have been slowly advancing westwards following shelling and probing assaults towards Siversk from Lysychansk to open a pathway onward to Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. Bakhmut is likely to be the next objective, once Siversk is secured.

Since withdrawing from the strategically located Zmiinyi (Snake) Island on 30 June 2022, Russia has been attempting to deny its use by Ukraine. However, on 13 July 2022 airstrikes by two Su-27 Russian fighter jets failed to hit the island. This follows the pattern of Russian air forces failing to successfully engage in the tactical battle.

Over 2.5m people have now been evacuated from Ukraine to Russia since the start of the invasion. Russia continues to face accusations that it is forcibly deporting Ukrainians; in many cases Ukrainians have reportedly been mistreated in filtration camps set up by Russia

Losses of the Russian army

As of 15 July, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the war to the present day:

⚰️russia's combat losses in Ukraine as of July 15 ▪ 38000 killed soldiers (+130)

▪ 3866 APV (+16)

▪ 1672 tanks (+5)

▪ 842 artillery systems (+2)

▪ 220 aircraft (+1) and 188 helicopters

▪ 15 boats and cutters #StopRussia #StandwithUkraine pic.twitter.com/WY22bMISvX — VoxUkraine (@voxukraine) July 15, 2022

Humanitarian

Germany earmarks additional 2.4 billion euros this year for Ukraine refugee relief. Nearly 300,000 refugees from Ukraine are looking for work in Germany. Currently, about 360,000 Ukrainians are registered in the German social security system, of which 260,000 are looking for work.

️️Environmental

Ukrainian Naval Forces neutralized a sea mine in Odesa – Operational Command South reported in OK South The mine brought by a storm was discovered near one of the Odesa beaches a few meters from the shore.

📷Illustrative image by https://t.co/OvlQbyGqbPhttps://t.co/Arz5D7AuJe pic.twitter.com/fv55jxdtKW — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 14, 2022

Russians shelled fields in the Mykolaiv Oblast; the crops are burning . Russiansfired at least six rockets from the territory of the occupied Kherson Oblast. Rescuers, farmers, and volunteers are fighting to save the harvest.

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, Russian occupiers plan to operate “Azot” plant, deliberately endangering people. Operating the enterprise may turn into a man-made disaster for the entire region. Russians shelled and damaged ammonia shops and nitric acid shops, two methanol storage facilities, and destroyed 4 storage facilities were destroyed.

Legal

Vinnytsia was attacked during a conference in The Hague on the Russian Federation’s war crimes in Ukraine, said Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba. “We will prosecute Russian war criminals for every drop of Ukrainian blood and tears,” he wrote. Zelenskyy addressed the participants of the conference in The Hague. He noted that the purpose of the conference is to save international law.

Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba promises to put Russian war criminals on trial "for every drop of Ukrainian blood and tears"https://t.co/NUW013owGn — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 14, 2022

Ukraine’s lawsuit against the Russian Federation in the International Court of Justice was supported by more than 40 countries. The purpose of the lawsuit is to prove that Russia had no legal grounds for military action in Ukraine. Also, the Russian Federation does not and did not have any justification for the use of genocide against Ukrainians.

The EU will not recognize the passports that Russia distributes to Ukrainians in the occupied territories. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stressed that the passportization of Ukrainian citizens is legally null and void and will not have legal consequences for Ukraine. “The new Russian legislation now simplifying the procedure for all Ukrainians to obtain Russian citizenship is yet another flagrant violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty, linked to Russia’s illegal war,” the Yevropeyska Pravda online media outlet quotes EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell as saying. He recalled that the EU condemned Putin’s decision of May 25 and 30 on the simplified granting of Russian citizenship to residents of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Russian troops left to-do list of committed war crimes & list of soldiers who fought in Ukraine before withdrawing from Kyiv Oblast Slidstvo Info identified members of 🇷🇺military unit known for Bucha atrocities & occupation of Chornobyl Exclusion Zone https://t.co/VffMVRnRFq pic.twitter.com/T4d10OMBZF — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 14, 2022

Participants of the Ukraine Accountability Conference in The Hague created a Dialogue Group on Accountability for Ukraine. The Dialogue Group is planned to bring together national, European, and international initiatives for documenting and bringing justice for international crimes.

Support

Ukraine, Latvia drafting agreement on confiscation of Russia’s state property abroad 🇺🇦Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska says allies of Ukraine hold state gold & currency reserves of Russia worth more than €300 billion, 🇺🇦Embassy in Latvia informshttps://t.co/CmLIN3XkO8 pic.twitter.com/hmVA4Uveyt — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 14, 2022

Latvia approved a ban on the supply of Russian gas starting in 2023. Starting from January 1, 2023, natural gas supplies from Russia to Latvia will be prohibited.

UK government announces new £2.5 million support package to help Ukraine investigate war crimes.

New Developments

Kazakhstan continues to distance itself from Russia. President Tokayev instructed the government to create favorable conditions for attracting foreign companies to Kazakhstan leaving the Russian market. “We are witnessing a global struggle for investment capital. Every second of almost 1,400 large foreign companies has suspended operations or completely left the Russian market. Favorable conditions should be created for their relocation to Kazakhstan,” he said.️

️The US and Israel signed a joint declaration called the “Jerusalem Declaration” to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. According to the document, both countries are ready to use all elements of their national power, including military power, to ensure that Iran does not get a nuclear weapon.

Assessment

On the war.

The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of Saturday 15 July, 2022:



Russia’s operational pause largely continued, with limited Russian ground assaults along the Sloviansk-Siversk-Bakhmut salient. Russian forces continued heavy shelling, missile attacks, and airstrikes all along the front line. The Russians will likely launch a larger-scale and more determined offensive along the Sloviansk-Siversk-Bakhmut line soon, but there are no indications yet of how soon that attack will begin or exactly where it will focus. Russian forces continued heavy shelling, missile attacks, and airstrikes all along the front line. The Russians will likely launch a larger-scale and more determined offensive along the Sloviansk-Siversk-Bakhmut line soon, but there are no indications yet of how soon that attack will begin or exactly where it will focus. The Russian missile strike on Vinnytsia on July 14 was part of a systematic Russian campaign of attacks on residential areas of cities in Ukraine.[1] Ukrainian President’s Office Deputy Head Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported that Russian forces launched Kalibr missiles from a submarine at the Vinnytsia city center.[2] The Ukrainian General Staff stated that the strike resulted in at least 22 civilian deaths, about 100 injured, and 39 missing people.[3] Russian forces also launched missiles at a hotel, educational facilities, a shopping center, and transport infrastructure in Mykolaiv city.[4] Key Takeaways Russia continued its campaign of systematic attacks on residential areas in Ukrainian cities with strikes on Vinnytsia, Kharkiv City, and Mykolaiv City.

Russian forces continued efforts to advance on Siversk but their progress is unclear.

Russian troops conducted limited ground assaults around Bakhmut and Sloviansk but made no gains.

Chechen Leader Ramazan Kadyrov claimed that one of the four new battalions he has been forming deployed to Ukraine.

