More Ukrainians returning to work: sociological survey

On 26 April, the Sociological Group “Rating” conducted its Ninth national poll.

The results showed that 20% of adults in Ukraine had to change their place of residence (this figure has been constant since mid-March). Most of those who were forced to leave are from the eastern regions (58%) and among the young people (33%).

Since the beginning of April, the share of those who plan to return home has slightly decreased (from 29% to 22%). Instead, the share of the respondents who would like to return, but a little later, has increased (from 24% to 31%). The share of those who intend to return home, but after the war is over, has not changed (43%).

A gradual increase of the number of Ukrainians returning to work can be seen. Currently, 59% of those who had a job before the war continue to work (this share was 46% in March). In particular, the number of those who are working in the usual mode has increased (from 23% to 32%). 24% are working part-time or remotely, and 3% started at a new job. Most of those who are working now are the residents of the western and central regions (about 60%). The share of the residents of the South of Ukraine who are working is 52%, and the one of the residents of the East of Ukraine is about 40%. The gradual recovery of employment is observed in the Center, South and East of Ukraine. In the West of Ukraine, on the other hand, the situation with employment has stabilized since the beginning of April.

Half of the respondents (54%) who lost their jobs during the war believe that they will be able to return to their previous jobs. 40% do not think so. The shares of the latter ones are the highest among the rural residents, the senior respondents and women.

An important finding is that two thirds of the respondents who lost their jobs as a result of the war are willing to change jobs. 58% of the respondents who lost their jobs do not mind retraining for another occupation, and 49% are ready to work in another region of Ukraine. Most of those who are ready to change their occupations and jobs are among the residents of the eastern regions of Ukraine.

70% of the respondents support the possible mobilization of conscripts of certain occupations to rebuilding the country instead of serving in the army. 6% do not support this. Older respondents are more often in favor of such an initiative, while young people are relatively less supportive.

Audience: the population of Ukraine aged 18 and older in all oblasts, except for the temporarily occupied territories of the Crimea and Donbas. The sample is representative by age, sex and type of settlement. Sample population: 1000 respondents. Survey method: CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews). Error of representativeness of the study with a confidence level of 0.95: not more than 3.1%. Dates: April 26, 2022.

Rating (Ukrainian: Рейтинг) is a Ukrainian independent, non-governmental research organization that specializes in conducting all types of sociological research in compliance with international standards. It conducts national and regional political, thematic, marketing and media research on a regular basis. Sociological Group “RATING”

