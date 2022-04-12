Latest from Moscow on Ukraine more frighteningly explicit than even Hitler, Savvin says

Hitler, Putin, and Stalin are now part of the same company on a mural in Gdansk. Credit: rmf24.pl

Many people of good will in Russia, Ukraine and around the world have been horrified by the recent RIA Novosti article by Timofey Sergeytsev outlining what Moscow should do to “de-Nazify” Ukraine – on that article, see my earlier post To ‘de-Nazify’ Ukraine, Moscow must impose a brutal generation-long occupation, Novosti journalist says.

Additional information: Full text of Sergeytsev’s article translated by Mariia Kravchenko , revised and annotated by Susan Smith-Peter : A Russian Plan for the Genocide of the Ukrainian People



, revised and annotated by : A perspective on the article by the historian of the Soviet and German genocides Timothy Snyder: Russia’s genocide handbook

But perhaps the most damning critique of Timofey Sergeytsev’s proposals to occupy and de-Ukrainianize and de-Westernize Ukraine comes from a place few might expect – from conservative Russian nationalist commentator Dimitry Savvin who denounces it in the most sweeping terms.

“By itself,” the editor of the Riga-based Harbin portal says, “such texts never were a rarity, but until now, only the propaganda structures of various kinds of Soviet ‘patriots’ allowed themselves to print them. The appearance of such a publication in an official Kremlin outlet is undoubtedly a serious milepost, marking the further re-Sovietization and moral degradation of the Putin leadership.”

“By its openness, Sergeytsev’s article leaves far behind even Hitler’s Mein Kampf and Rozenberg’s Myth of the 20th Century,” Savvin continues. “If you will, the only obvious analogue is [Martin] Latsis’ article about the Red Terror of 1918. In its chauvinist and Ukrainophobic component, it is ideologically close to the Nazi genocidal campaigns in Poland.”

And it also resembles “the Bolshevik genocide of the peoples of Russia in 1918-1920 and the genocidal deportations of the 1930s and 1940s” by the Soviet regime. We can only hope that this article and others like it “will be considered by a special tribunal on the crimes of the Putinist neo-Soviet regime.”

