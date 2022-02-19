Amid growing threat of Russian aggression, Macron is asked to open negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU

An open appeal to the President of the Council of the European Union is demanding the immediate opening of negotiations for Ukraine’s accession to the EU. It has been already been published by five media outlets: published the appeal: The Lithuanian Tribune from Vilnius, La Libre from Brussels, Desk Russie from Paris, Linkiesta from Milan, and Espreso.TV from Kyiv. Euromaidan Press is now republishing it as well. Those who wish to sign it can do so here.

Immediate opening of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU: appeal to EU Council President Emmanuel Macron

Mr. President of the Republic,

The threats to the security and integrity of Ukraine and, beyond, of the whole of Europe, are unprecedented since the end of the Second World War.

On the one hand, some EU Member States have already taken courageous decisions. Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, the Czech Republic, France, and Poland have decided to provide civilian and military equipment to Ukraine, while Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain have committed themselves to strengthening the military presence in the region; France is preparing to do the same in Romania.

On the other hand, the European Union is working with the United States and other NATO members on a list of new sanctions to try to ward off a new invasion by the Russian Federation.

While these are steps in the right direction of strengthening deterrence, they may not be enough to ensure stability in Ukraine in the short to medium term.

For these reasons, we turn to you, particularly in your capacity as President of the country holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, in the hope that you will promote among the other Heads of State and Government an initiative that would make the European Union a truly strategic player in this crisis. Since in 2015 the European Union recognized “Ukraine’s European aspirations” and welcomed “its European choice,” the time has come to give it a real prospect of integration by immediately opening negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, with the aim of its full integration within ten years.

Even if the current crisis does not turn into open conflict, Ukraine will continue to be subject to destabilization operations. The precise and binding timetable of reforms that the accession process entails would be a powerful incentive to strengthen democracy and the rule of law in that country and thus a serious antidote to any future attempts at destabilization. We very much hope that you will take this proposal onto your agenda.

First signatories:

  1. Bernhard Altermatt, Senior Research Fellow (Institute of Federalism), Freiburg/Fribourg University
  2. Filippos Andrianos, Commodore in the Hellenic Navy (ret.), Greece
  3. Antoine Arjakovsky, Co-director of the research department Politics and Religions, Collège des Bernardins, France
  4. Mauro Arnò, Brigadier General (ret.), Italian Army
  5. Marek Pawel Balt, Member of the European Parliament, Poland
  6. Sophie Bilderling-Shihab, journalist, former correspondent of Le Monde in Moscow
  7. Annick Bilobran, President of Advule, France
  8. Bohdan Bilohotzky, President of the Union of Ukrainians in France
  9. Hélène Blanc, Political scientist and criminologist specialising in contemporary Russia and the Slavic world
  10. Emil Brix, Director of the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna, Austria
  11. Susanna Cafaro, Professor of European Union law at the Salento University, Jean Monnet Chair, Italy
  12. Vincenzo Camporini, General (ret.), former Chief of Defence, Italy
  13. Paulo Casaca, former Member of the Portuguese Parliament, former Member of the European Parliament
  14. George Christainas, Major General (ret.), Greece
  15. Natalia Czajkowska, Director of the European Academy of Diplomacy, Warsaw, Poland
  16. Georges Dallemagne, Member of the Belgian Parliament, President of the friendship group with the Ukrainian Parliament
  17. Christophe D’Aloisio, Visiting Professor at the Catholic University of Louvain, Director of the Institute of Orthodox Theology of Brussels, Belgium
  18. Francesco D’Arrigo, Founder and Director of the Italian Institute of Strategic Studies « Niccolò Machiavelli »
  19. Mark Demesmaeker, Senator, member of the friendship group with the Ukrainian Parliament, Belgium
  20. Philippe de Lara, Philosopher, Emeritus Professor at Paris 2 University, France
  21. Mark Demesmaeker, Senator, member of the friendship group with the Ukrainian Parliament, Belgium
  22. Philippe de Suremain, Diplomat, former French Ambassador to Ukraine, France
  23. Martin Dietze, Chief architect, knowledge activist, communicator, Germany
  24. Massimiliano Di Pasquale, research associate at the Gino Germani Foundation, Italy
  25. Olivier Dupuis, former Member of the European Parliament, Belgium
  26. Anne Ferreira, former Member of the European Parliament, France
  27. Andrej Findor, Associate Professor at Comenius University in Bratislava, Slovakia
  28. Vanessa Frangville, Senior Lecturer and Chair holder in Chinese studies at the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB), Belgium
  29. Francisco José Gan, Lieutenant General of the Spanish Army (ret). Doctor Honoris Causa by the Catholic University of Valencia.
  30. Jan Gavrila, Major General (ret.), former Under Secretary of State, Romania
  31. Aleksandar Georgiev, Colonel (ret), former Senior Bulgarian National Representative to USCENTCOM, Bulgaria
  32. Roberto Giachetti, member of the Italian Parliament
  33. Anke Giesen, Member of the Boards of Memorial International and Memorial Germany
  34. Thorniké Gordadzé, Former Minister of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Georgia, Senior Fellow à International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS)
  35. Anne-Marie Goussard, Honorary Consul of Lithuania, France
  36. Jarosław Gryz, Professor at the War Studies University, Warsaw, Poland
  37. Pär Gustafsson, Senior Analyst at the Swedish Defence Research Agency, Sweden
  38. Andrzej Halicki, Member of the European Parliament, Poland
  39. Olexiy Haran, Professor, Head of Board of the School for Policy Analysis, Kyiv Mohyla Academy; Research Director, Democratic Initiatives Foundation
  40. Rebecca Harms, former Member of the European Parliament and Co-chair of the Green Parlamentary Group, Germany
  41. Oleksandr Havrylenko, Professor at the V. N. Karazin National University, Kharkiv, Ukraine
  42. Richard Herzinger, Columnist, Berlin, Germany
  43. Vit Hlousek, Professor of European Politics, Masaryk University, Czechia
  44. Marie Holzman, Sinologist, President of Solidarité Chine
  45. Ulrich Huygevelde, Coordinator of the Center Géopolis (Brussels)
  46. Ladislav Ilčić, Member of the European Parliament, Croatia
  47. Antonino Inturri, General (ret.), former Army Attaché at the Italian Embassy in Berlin, Italy
  48. Rasa Jukneviciené, Vice-President of the European Parliament, former Defence Minister, Lithuania
  49. Radan Kanev, Member of the European Parliament, Bulgaria
  50. Andrius Kubilius, Member of the European Parliament, former Prime Minister, Lithuania
  51. Christian Kaunert, Professor of International Security, Dublin City University and University of South Wales
  52. Aleksandrs Kirsteins, Member of the Estonian Parliament
  53. Joanna Kluzik-Rostkowska, Member of the Polish Parliament (Sejm), Poland
  54. Eerik-Niiles Kross, Member of the Estonian Parliament, former Intelligence Director
  55. Tarmo Kruusimäe, Member of the Estonian Parliament
  56. Liliia Kuzyk, Ukrainian jurist, Paris
  57. Vincent Laborderie, Lecturer at the Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium
  58. Vytautas Landsbergis, former President of the Republic of Lithuania
  59. Laurynas Lasciunas, Chairman of National Security and Defence Committee, Lithuanian Parliament
  60. Jonathan Littell, Writer, Prix Goncourt, France
  61. Jaak Madison, Member of the European Parliament, Estonia
  62. Pandeli Majko, former Prime Minister, Albania
  63. Spyros Manolakis, Commodore (ret.) Hellenic Navy, Greece
  64. Myroslav Marynovych, University Professor, Vice-rector of the Ukrainian Catholic University of Lviv, Ukraine
  65. Khatuna Maisashvili, Associate Professor of Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University, Georgia
  66. Marian Jean Marinescu, Member of the European Parliament, Romania
  67. Aude Merlin, Lecturer at the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB)
  68. Alvydas Medalinskas, Political Analyst, Mykolas Romeris University, Vilnius, Former Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Parliament of Lithuania
  69. Dace Melbārde, Member of the European Parliament, former Minister, Latvia
  70. Pierre Minonzio, Honorary Consul of Lithuania in Lyon
  71. Emilio Moffa, Admiral (ret.), Italy
  72. Lydia Obolensky, Professor of Russian language and literature, Belgium
  73. Boguslaw Pacek, Major General (ret.), Professor at the Jagiellonian University, Advisor to the Ministry of Defence, Poland
  74. Carmelo Palma, columnist, coordinator of “Italia europea”, Italy
  75. Filipe Papança, Professor at the Military Academy (Amadora), Portugal
  76. Žygimantas Pavilionis, International Secretary of Homeland Union – Lithuanian Christian Democrats, Member of the Lithuanian Parliament
  77. César Pintado, Defence Analyst and Professor in the International Campus for Security and Defence (CISDE), Spain
  78. Gianni Pittella, Senator, Italy
  79. Elena Poptodorova, Vice President of the Atlantic Club of Bulgaria; former Ambassador to the US; former Member of the Bulgarian Parliament
  80. Andrzej Podraza, Professor, Head of the Chair of International Relations and Security, Catholic University of Lublin, Poland
  81. Paolo Puri, General (ret.), Former Military adviser to the Prime Minister, Italy
  82. Bronis Ropė, Member of the European Parliament, Lithuania
  83. Pedro Roque Oliveira, Member of the Portuguese Parliament, Chair of the Labour Committee
  84. Thornike Sharashenidze, Professor, Head of International Relations MA program at Georgian Institute of Public Affairs (GIPA)
  85. Vasile Simileanu, Director of GeoPolitica Magazine, Romania
  86. Edvīns Šnore, Member of the Latvian Parliament (Saeima)
  87. Gianfranco Spadaccia, former Member of the Italian Parliament
  88. Céline Spector, Philosopher, Professeur des Universités, Sorbonne Université, France
  89. Ivan Stefanec, Member of the European Parliament, Slovakia
  90. Lorenzo Strik Lievers, former Member of the Italian Parliament
  91. Michael Struve, Lecturer in Political Sciences, Paris
  92. David Stulík, Senior Analyst, European Values Centre for Security Policy, Czechia
  93. Marcin Święcicki, President of the European Movement Forum, former minister, Poland
  94. Todor Tagarev, Head, Centre for Security and Defence Management, former minister of defence of Bulgaria
  95. Dmitri Teperik, Chief Executive at International Centre for Defence and Security (ICDS), Estonia
  96. Andreas Umland, Analyst at the Stockholm Centre for East European Studies, Germany
  97. Maïrbel Vatchagaev, Chechen historian and political analyst on the North Caucasus at the Jamestown Foundation, co-editor in chief of the journal “Caucasus Survey”
  98. Sofia Ventura, Professor of Political Science at the University of Bologna, Italy
  99. Gianni Vernetti, former Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs, Italy
  100. Hartwig von Schubert, Theologist, lecturer at the University of Hamburg, Germany
  101. Nikos Votsios, Brigadier General (ret.), former International Relations Director of the Greek Ministry of Defence
  102. Vo Van Ai, écrivain, Président du Comité Vietnam pour la Défense des Droits de l’Homme (VCHR)
  103. Witold Waszczykowski, Member of the European Parliament, former Foreign Affairs Minister, Poland
  104. Emanuelis Zingeris, Member of the Lithuanian Parliament (Seimas)
  105. Milan Zver, Member of the European Parliament, former Minister, Slovenia
  106. And after publication in newspapers:
  107. Vera Ammer, translator, Memorial Germany (Memorial Deutschland e. V.)
  108. Dmytro Atamanyuk, President of the « Association Aide Médicale Caritative France-Ukraine »
  109. Marta Barandiy, founding chair of the Belgian NGO Promote Ukraine
  110. Igor Boni, President of ‘Radicali Italiani’
  111. Bernard De Backer, Sociologist, Belgium
  112. Xavier Galmiche, Writer, professor of literature, UFR of Slavic Studies, Sorbonne University, France
  113. Mridula Ghosh, Board Chair ‘East European Development Institute’
  114. Mariano Giustino, Journalist, Correspondent of Radio Radicale in Ankara, Italy
  115. Roger Higginson, Former Head of the UK Delegation to the Council of Europe’s Culture & Heritage Committee
  116. Gerold Hildebrand, Sociologist, Berlin, Germany
  117. Nikolay Khramov, entrepreneur, Moscow
  118. Alexander Motyl, Professor, Rutgers University-Newark, United States
  119. Natalia Ostach, President of the Union of Ukrainian Women in Belgium
  120. Anders Östlund, Swedish living in Ukraine, business owner
