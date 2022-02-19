Amid growing threat of Russian aggression, Macron is asked to open negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU

The Euromaidan protests of 2014 featured demands for Ukraine's EU integration
Editor’s NoteAn open appeal to the President of the Council of the European Union is demanding the immediate opening of negotiations for Ukraine’s accession to the EU. It has been already been published by five media outlets: published the appeal: The Lithuanian Tribune from Vilnius, La Libre from Brussels, Desk Russie from Paris, Linkiesta from Milan, and Espreso.TV from Kyiv. Euromaidan Press is now republishing it as well. Those who wish to sign it can do so here.
Immediate opening of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU: appeal to EU Council President Emmanuel Macron
Mr. President of the Republic,
The threats to the security and integrity of Ukraine and, beyond, of the whole of Europe, are unprecedented since the end of the Second World War.
On the one hand, some EU Member States have already taken courageous decisions. Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, the Czech Republic, France, and Poland have decided to provide civilian and military equipment to Ukraine, while Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain have committed themselves to strengthening the military presence in the region; France is preparing to do the same in Romania.
On the other hand, the European Union is working with the United States and other NATO members on a list of new sanctions to try to ward off a new invasion by the Russian Federation.
While these are steps in the right direction of strengthening deterrence, they may not be enough to ensure stability in Ukraine in the short to medium term.
For these reasons, we turn to you, particularly in your capacity as President of the country holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, in the hope that you will promote among the other Heads of State and Government an initiative that would make the European Union a truly strategic player in this crisis. Since in 2015 the European Union recognized “Ukraine’s European aspirations” and welcomed “its European choice,” the time has come to give it a real prospect of integration by immediately opening negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, with the aim of its full integration within ten years.
Even if the current crisis does not turn into open conflict, Ukraine will continue to be subject to destabilization operations. The precise and binding timetable of reforms that the accession process entails would be a powerful incentive to strengthen democracy and the rule of law in that country and thus a serious antidote to any future attempts at destabilization. We very much hope that you will take this proposal onto your agenda.
First signatories:
- Bernhard Altermatt, Senior Research Fellow (Institute of Federalism), Freiburg/Fribourg University
- Filippos Andrianos, Commodore in the Hellenic Navy (ret.), Greece
- Antoine Arjakovsky, Co-director of the research department Politics and Religions, Collège des Bernardins, France
- Mauro Arnò, Brigadier General (ret.), Italian Army
- Marek Pawel Balt, Member of the European Parliament, Poland
- Sophie Bilderling-Shihab, journalist, former correspondent of Le Monde in Moscow
- Annick Bilobran, President of Advule, France
- Bohdan Bilohotzky, President of the Union of Ukrainians in France
- Hélène Blanc, Political scientist and criminologist specialising in contemporary Russia and the Slavic world
- Emil Brix, Director of the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna, Austria
- Susanna Cafaro, Professor of European Union law at the Salento University, Jean Monnet Chair, Italy
- Vincenzo Camporini, General (ret.), former Chief of Defence, Italy
- Paulo Casaca, former Member of the Portuguese Parliament, former Member of the European Parliament
- George Christainas, Major General (ret.), Greece
- Natalia Czajkowska, Director of the European Academy of Diplomacy, Warsaw, Poland
- Georges Dallemagne, Member of the Belgian Parliament, President of the friendship group with the Ukrainian Parliament
- Christophe D’Aloisio, Visiting Professor at the Catholic University of Louvain, Director of the Institute of Orthodox Theology of Brussels, Belgium
- Francesco D’Arrigo, Founder and Director of the Italian Institute of Strategic Studies « Niccolò Machiavelli »
- Mark Demesmaeker, Senator, member of the friendship group with the Ukrainian Parliament, Belgium
- Philippe de Lara, Philosopher, Emeritus Professor at Paris 2 University, France
- Philippe de Suremain, Diplomat, former French Ambassador to Ukraine, France
- Martin Dietze, Chief architect, knowledge activist, communicator, Germany
- Massimiliano Di Pasquale, research associate at the Gino Germani Foundation, Italy
- Olivier Dupuis, former Member of the European Parliament, Belgium
- Anne Ferreira, former Member of the European Parliament, France
- Andrej Findor, Associate Professor at Comenius University in Bratislava, Slovakia
- Vanessa Frangville, Senior Lecturer and Chair holder in Chinese studies at the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB), Belgium
- Francisco José Gan, Lieutenant General of the Spanish Army (ret). Doctor Honoris Causa by the Catholic University of Valencia.
- Jan Gavrila, Major General (ret.), former Under Secretary of State, Romania
- Aleksandar Georgiev, Colonel (ret), former Senior Bulgarian National Representative to USCENTCOM, Bulgaria
- Roberto Giachetti, member of the Italian Parliament
- Anke Giesen, Member of the Boards of Memorial International and Memorial Germany
- Thorniké Gordadzé, Former Minister of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Georgia, Senior Fellow à International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS)
- Anne-Marie Goussard, Honorary Consul of Lithuania, France
- Jarosław Gryz, Professor at the War Studies University, Warsaw, Poland
- Pär Gustafsson, Senior Analyst at the Swedish Defence Research Agency, Sweden
- Andrzej Halicki, Member of the European Parliament, Poland
- Olexiy Haran, Professor, Head of Board of the School for Policy Analysis, Kyiv Mohyla Academy; Research Director, Democratic Initiatives Foundation
- Rebecca Harms, former Member of the European Parliament and Co-chair of the Green Parlamentary Group, Germany
- Oleksandr Havrylenko, Professor at the V. N. Karazin National University, Kharkiv, Ukraine
- Richard Herzinger, Columnist, Berlin, Germany
- Vit Hlousek, Professor of European Politics, Masaryk University, Czechia
- Marie Holzman, Sinologist, President of Solidarité Chine
- Ulrich Huygevelde, Coordinator of the Center Géopolis (Brussels)
- Ladislav Ilčić, Member of the European Parliament, Croatia
- Antonino Inturri, General (ret.), former Army Attaché at the Italian Embassy in Berlin, Italy
- Rasa Jukneviciené, Vice-President of the European Parliament, former Defence Minister, Lithuania
- Radan Kanev, Member of the European Parliament, Bulgaria
- Andrius Kubilius, Member of the European Parliament, former Prime Minister, Lithuania
- Christian Kaunert, Professor of International Security, Dublin City University and University of South Wales
- Aleksandrs Kirsteins, Member of the Estonian Parliament
- Joanna Kluzik-Rostkowska, Member of the Polish Parliament (Sejm), Poland
- Eerik-Niiles Kross, Member of the Estonian Parliament, former Intelligence Director
- Tarmo Kruusimäe, Member of the Estonian Parliament
- Liliia Kuzyk, Ukrainian jurist, Paris
- Vincent Laborderie, Lecturer at the Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium
- Vytautas Landsbergis, former President of the Republic of Lithuania
- Laurynas Lasciunas, Chairman of National Security and Defence Committee, Lithuanian Parliament
- Jonathan Littell, Writer, Prix Goncourt, France
- Jaak Madison, Member of the European Parliament, Estonia
- Pandeli Majko, former Prime Minister, Albania
- Spyros Manolakis, Commodore (ret.) Hellenic Navy, Greece
- Myroslav Marynovych, University Professor, Vice-rector of the Ukrainian Catholic University of Lviv, Ukraine
- Khatuna Maisashvili, Associate Professor of Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University, Georgia
- Marian Jean Marinescu, Member of the European Parliament, Romania
- Aude Merlin, Lecturer at the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB)
- Alvydas Medalinskas, Political Analyst, Mykolas Romeris University, Vilnius, Former Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Parliament of Lithuania
- Dace Melbārde, Member of the European Parliament, former Minister, Latvia
- Pierre Minonzio, Honorary Consul of Lithuania in Lyon
- Emilio Moffa, Admiral (ret.), Italy
- Lydia Obolensky, Professor of Russian language and literature, Belgium
- Boguslaw Pacek, Major General (ret.), Professor at the Jagiellonian University, Advisor to the Ministry of Defence, Poland
- Carmelo Palma, columnist, coordinator of “Italia europea”, Italy
- Filipe Papança, Professor at the Military Academy (Amadora), Portugal
- Žygimantas Pavilionis, International Secretary of Homeland Union – Lithuanian Christian Democrats, Member of the Lithuanian Parliament
- César Pintado, Defence Analyst and Professor in the International Campus for Security and Defence (CISDE), Spain
- Gianni Pittella, Senator, Italy
- Elena Poptodorova, Vice President of the Atlantic Club of Bulgaria; former Ambassador to the US; former Member of the Bulgarian Parliament
- Andrzej Podraza, Professor, Head of the Chair of International Relations and Security, Catholic University of Lublin, Poland
- Paolo Puri, General (ret.), Former Military adviser to the Prime Minister, Italy
- Bronis Ropė, Member of the European Parliament, Lithuania
- Pedro Roque Oliveira, Member of the Portuguese Parliament, Chair of the Labour Committee
- Thornike Sharashenidze, Professor, Head of International Relations MA program at Georgian Institute of Public Affairs (GIPA)
- Vasile Simileanu, Director of GeoPolitica Magazine, Romania
- Edvīns Šnore, Member of the Latvian Parliament (Saeima)
- Gianfranco Spadaccia, former Member of the Italian Parliament
- Céline Spector, Philosopher, Professeur des Universités, Sorbonne Université, France
- Ivan Stefanec, Member of the European Parliament, Slovakia
- Lorenzo Strik Lievers, former Member of the Italian Parliament
- Michael Struve, Lecturer in Political Sciences, Paris
- David Stulík, Senior Analyst, European Values Centre for Security Policy, Czechia
- Marcin Święcicki, President of the European Movement Forum, former minister, Poland
- Todor Tagarev, Head, Centre for Security and Defence Management, former minister of defence of Bulgaria
- Dmitri Teperik, Chief Executive at International Centre for Defence and Security (ICDS), Estonia
- Andreas Umland, Analyst at the Stockholm Centre for East European Studies, Germany
- Maïrbel Vatchagaev, Chechen historian and political analyst on the North Caucasus at the Jamestown Foundation, co-editor in chief of the journal “Caucasus Survey”
- Sofia Ventura, Professor of Political Science at the University of Bologna, Italy
- Gianni Vernetti, former Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs, Italy
- Hartwig von Schubert, Theologist, lecturer at the University of Hamburg, Germany
- Nikos Votsios, Brigadier General (ret.), former International Relations Director of the Greek Ministry of Defence
- Vo Van Ai, écrivain, Président du Comité Vietnam pour la Défense des Droits de l’Homme (VCHR)
- Witold Waszczykowski, Member of the European Parliament, former Foreign Affairs Minister, Poland
- Emanuelis Zingeris, Member of the Lithuanian Parliament (Seimas)
- Milan Zver, Member of the European Parliament, former Minister, Slovenia
- And after publication in newspapers:
- Vera Ammer, translator, Memorial Germany (Memorial Deutschland e. V.)
- Dmytro Atamanyuk, President of the « Association Aide Médicale Caritative France-Ukraine »
- Marta Barandiy, founding chair of the Belgian NGO Promote Ukraine
- Igor Boni, President of ‘Radicali Italiani’
- Bernard De Backer, Sociologist, Belgium
- Xavier Galmiche, Writer, professor of literature, UFR of Slavic Studies, Sorbonne University, France
- Mridula Ghosh, Board Chair ‘East European Development Institute’
- Mariano Giustino, Journalist, Correspondent of Radio Radicale in Ankara, Italy
- Roger Higginson, Former Head of the UK Delegation to the Council of Europe’s Culture & Heritage Committee
- Gerold Hildebrand, Sociologist, Berlin, Germany
- Nikolay Khramov, entrepreneur, Moscow
- Alexander Motyl, Professor, Rutgers University-Newark, United States
- Natalia Ostach, President of the Union of Ukrainian Women in Belgium
- Anders Östlund, Swedish living in Ukraine, business owner
