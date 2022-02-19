Amid growing threat of Russian aggression, Macron is asked to open negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU

Editor’s Note An open appeal to the President of the Council of the European Union is demanding the immediate opening of negotiations for Ukraine’s accession to the EU. It has been already been published by five media outlets: published the appeal: The Lithuanian Tribune from Vilnius, La Libre from Brussels, Desk Russie from Paris, Linkiesta from Milan, and Espreso.TV from Kyiv. Euromaidan Press is now republishing it as well. Those who wish to sign it can do so An open appeal to the President of the Council of the European Union is demanding the immediate opening of negotiations for Ukraine’s accession to the EU. It has been already been published by five media outlets: published the appeal: The Lithuanian Tribune from Vilnius, La Libre from Brussels, Desk Russie from Paris, Linkiesta from Milan, and Espreso.TV from Kyiv. Euromaidan Press is now republishing it as well. Those who wish to sign it can do so here

Immediate opening of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU: appeal to EU Council President Emmanuel Macron

Mr. President of the Republic,

The threats to the security and integrity of Ukraine and, beyond, of the whole of Europe, are unprecedented since the end of the Second World War.

On the one hand, some EU Member States have already taken courageous decisions. Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, the Czech Republic, France, and Poland have decided to provide civilian and military equipment to Ukraine, while Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain have committed themselves to strengthening the military presence in the region; France is preparing to do the same in Romania.

On the other hand, the European Union is working with the United States and other NATO members on a list of new sanctions to try to ward off a new invasion by the Russian Federation.

While these are steps in the right direction of strengthening deterrence, they may not be enough to ensure stability in Ukraine in the short to medium term.

For these reasons, we turn to you, particularly in your capacity as President of the country holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, in the hope that you will promote among the other Heads of State and Government an initiative that would make the European Union a truly strategic player in this crisis. Since in 2015 the European Union recognized “Ukraine’s European aspirations” and welcomed “its European choice,” the time has come to give it a real prospect of integration by immediately opening negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, with the aim of its full integration within ten years.

Even if the current crisis does not turn into open conflict, Ukraine will continue to be subject to destabilization operations. The precise and binding timetable of reforms that the accession process entails would be a powerful incentive to strengthen democracy and the rule of law in that country and thus a serious antidote to any future attempts at destabilization. We very much hope that you will take this proposal onto your agenda.

First signatories: