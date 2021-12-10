Elle magazine switches from Russian to Ukrainian

This month’s Elle magazine is in Ukrainian, for the first time.



Women’s fashion magazines, and magazines overall in Ukraine, were overwhelmingly published in Russian. It was believed that Ukrainian would make them uncompetitive.



Elle’s transition is the latest in a line of media outlets that have switched to Ukrainian in the recent months, including Novoie Vremia, Censor.net, Forbes, and Lb.ua.



Starting from January 2022, all national newspapers and magazines are obliged to have a Ukrainian version, according to Ukraine’s language law. The law broadens the use of Ukrainian, which underwent a policy of repressions in the USSR, and sets stages for the implementation of separate requirements.

The law has also become an apple of discord between Ukraine and Hungary. The latter insists the Hungarian minority living in Zakarpattia be exempted from the having Ukrainian as the language of instruction starting from grade 5 and up.

The cover of the first issue of Elle magazine in Ukrainian

