Forest Eye. Photo: Andriy Chuyashenko 

Ukraine

Edited by: Michael Garrood

Take a look at 30+1 best photos of Carpathian Mountains calling to save wild nature

The Carpathian Mountains are without a doubt one of the loveliest corners of Ukraine. However, their beauty has not always saved them from different kinds of attacks, first and foremost illegal logging, and ensuing environmental problems.

The Carpathian Mountain International Film Festival was founded in 2020 by representatives of the Transcarpathian Film Commission, namely Oleksandr Meryavchyk, Vyacheslav Yegorov, and Dmytro Hreshko. Its aim is to draw the film industry’s attention to Transcarpathia and revive film production in the region and promote the mountain region.

This year, the festival in partnership with the Frankfurt Zoological Society supported a photo competition Preservation of Virgin Forests and Wildlife of the Carpathians as a part of the program Preservation of Carpathian Virgin Forests. The program aims to preserve 300,000 hectares of natural landscapes in the Carpathians as one of the largest and most valuable networks of protected areas in Europe.

Here are the 30+1 best photos of the Carpathians, as selected by the festival’s jury.

Berlibashka and Petros at dawn. Photo: Andriy Zubenko

Over Munchel at dawn. Photo: Andriy Zubenko

Forest Eye. Photo: Andriy Chuyashenko

Chornohora. Photo: Andriy Chuyashenko

Shpytsi. Photo: Andriy Chuyashenko

#2. Photo:  Artur Ish

#3. Photo: Artur Ish

Thunderstorm in Marmaros. Photo: Hanna Ponomarenko

Hoverla and Petros. Photo: Eugene Stolyarov

Carpathian Giants. Photo: Larysa Uhryn

Prut River. Photo: Oleksii Boyko

Spring Carpathians. Photo: Pavlo Chyzhmar

Carpathian Sea. Photo: Oleksandr Bystrikov

Mavka. Photo: Oleksandr Bystrikov

The Way of Light. Photo: Oleksandr Bystrikov

Twins. Svydovets massif. Photo: Yuri Sazin

Vorokhta. From Kukul. Photo: Yuri Sazin

Maramarosh. Photo: Yuri Sazin

Polonyna Lechen. Maramarosh. Photo: Yuri Sazin

Polonyna Runa. Photo: Yuri Sazin

Bathing the Fire Salamander. Photo: Andriy Zubenko

My forest is my mushrooms! Photo: Hanna Ponomarenko

The last rays over Antalovskaya Polyana/ Photo: Hanna Ponomarenko

Breakfast of Sinyk. Photo: Hanna Ponomarenko

Common Cuckoo. Photo: Ivanna Dudliv

Spring is a time of love. Photo: Larissa Ugrin

Fire salamander in the beech forest. Photo: Larissa Ugrin

Keeper of the Carpathian Forests. Photo: Larysa Uhryn

Liskulka on the slopes of Mount Moloda in Gorgany. Photo: Pavlo Lutsan

Tynivka forest near the mountain Eared Stone. Photo: Roman Yaremchuk

Dawn on Synevyr. Photo: Larysa Uhryn

