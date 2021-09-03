Ukrainian Foreign Minister reminded his Russian counterpart what Russia was called until the 18th century

The Great Embassy of Ivan IV (1530-84) of Muscovy to the Holy Roman Emperor at Regensburg in 1576 (coloured woodcut) (detail) Bibliotheque des Arts Decoratifs, Paris, France (Image: Wikipedia)
“Minister Lavrov got lost in the three pine trees of Russian history. Until the 18th century, his state had one name: Muscovy. In the 10th century, it was Rus who was baptized in Kyiv, not Muscovy. Stealing someone else’s history doesn’t require a lot of intelligence. Not only Russian gas but also its propaganda are the dirtiest in the world,” – Kuleba wrote on his Twitter account.
Міністр Лавров заблукав у трьох соснах російської історії. До 18 століття його держава мала одну назву: Московія. У 10 столітті хрестили Русь у Києві, а не Московію. Щоб красти чужу історію, багато розуму не треба. Не лише російський газ, а і пропаганда — найбрудніші у світі. https://t.co/ku9BdRkkXe
— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) September 1, 2021
Earlier on September 1, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the students and faculty of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations that Zelenskyy’s statements about the “dirtiest in the world” Russian gas are “not of great intelligence.”
“Now Ukrainian colleagues are engaged in some kind of verbal balancing act: they think that Russia is their original name. They say that the baptism of Rus is namely a Ukrainian holiday, and so on. It is sad. President Zelenskyy himself makes some statements that our gas is the dirtiest in the world. In general, his statements don’t come from great intelligence, to be honest, ” – the Russian news agency TASS quotes Lavrov.
Read More:
- Alternative history: how Russia seeks to annex Kyivan Rus
- The population of Kyivan Rus spoke Old Ukrainian, says historian
- New book tells of sacred relics of Kyivan Rus appropriated by Russia
- Symbolic expansion: how Putin annexes history, not only territories
- Putin’s ‘appropriation’ of medieval Ukrainian princess reflects more than historical arrogance
- Anna of Kyiv, the French Queen from Kyivan Rus
- Stolen ancient viking’s sword from the dawn of Kyivan Rus comes back home to Ukraine
- Ukrainian conflict is between ‘heirs of Kyivan Rus’ and ‘heirs of Golden Horde’
- How Moscow hijacked the history of Kyivan Rus
- Ukraine and Russia “share a long and common history” FAQ
Tags: Kuleba, Kyivan Rus, Lavrov, Muscovy, Muscovy history, Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Russia, Russia's appropriation of Ukrainian history, Russian diplomacy, Ukrainian diplomacy, Ukrainian history, Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Zelenskyi / Zelensky / Zelenskiy)