Ukrainian Foreign Minister reminded his Russian counterpart what Russia was called until the 18th century

The Great Embassy of Ivan IV (1530-84) of Muscovy to the Holy Roman Emperor at Regensburg in 1576 (coloured woodcut) (detail) Bibliotheque des Arts Decoratifs, Paris, France (Image: Wikipedia)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba responded to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov‘s statement regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Radio Svoboda writes.

“Minister Lavrov got lost in the three pine trees of Russian history. Until the 18th century, his state had one name: Muscovy. In the 10th century, it was Rus who was baptized in Kyiv, not Muscovy. Stealing someone else’s history doesn’t require a lot of intelligence. Not only Russian gas but also its propaganda are the dirtiest in the world,” – Kuleba wrote on his Twitter account.

Earlier on September 1, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the students and faculty of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations that Zelenskyy’s statements about the “dirtiest in the world” Russian gas are “not of great intelligence.”

“Now Ukrainian colleagues are engaged in some kind of verbal balancing act: they think that Russia is their original name. They say that the baptism of Rus is namely a Ukrainian holiday, and so on. It is sad. President Zelenskyy himself makes some statements that our gas is the dirtiest in the world. In general, his statements don’t come from great intelligence, to be honest, ” – the Russian news agency TASS quotes Lavrov.

On August 31, at a meeting with US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while discussing the threats from the implementation of the Russian Nord Stream 2 project, said that Russian gas “is the dirtiest in the world due to significant methane emissions during its production and transportation, and also because of [its supplier’s] corruption, blackmail and manipulation.”

