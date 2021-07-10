Putin believes only annexing Ukraine will allow Russia to be a superpower without harm to its ethnic Russian core, Eidman says

Soldiers of the National Guard of Russia (aka Russian Guard), a 500,000-strong internal security structure subordinated to Putin personally

Soldiers of the National Guard of Russia (aka Russian Guard), a 500,000-strong internal security structure subordinated to Putin personally 

Russian Aggression

Edited by: A. N.

When Vladimir Putin said during his “Direct Line” broadcast that his “main achievement” lies ahead, he provided a clue to this thinking about what he wants and what his policies will be in the remaining years of his time in power, according to Russian sociologist Igor Eidman.

Putin’s comments show that he is convinced that “only the seizure of Ukraine will permit the enormous territorial growth [needed for the growth of Russian power] and restore to it the status of ‘a superpower,’ without having changed while doing so the ethnic Russian character of Russia,” something a restoration of the USSR could in fact threaten.

That that means that when Putin talks about “a main achievement” in the future, he has in mind the seizure of Ukraine, “an idee fixe he is not able to conceal” because such an action would allow him to become “a great ruler” who added land and power to his country.

And that means, Eidman argues, that Putin will never give up his plans to seize not just part of Ukraine but all of it and will not be distracted by the pursuit of the restoration of the entire USSR because that would harm the ethnic Russian core of the state on which he has placed his bets.

Belarus is simply not big enough to provide the great achievement he seeks, and absorbing other parts of the former Soviet Union into an expanded Russian Federation could and indeed almost certainly would dilute the ethnic Russian nature of that state, a prospect Putin abhors.

Read More:

Edited by: A. N.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , , ,

Recent Articles

SUBSCRIBE TO EUROMAIDAN PRESS via email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 19,941 other subscribers

Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required
Type of mailing list

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

© EUROMAIDAN PRESS
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.