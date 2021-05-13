Not USSR collapse but Bolshevik coup ‘20th century’s greatest geopolitical disaster’

Leader of the 1917 Bolshevik coup Vladimir Ulyanov (Lenin) speaking to a crowd in Petersburg (then Petrograd).

Vladimir Putin has long insisted that the disintegration of the Soviet Union in 1991 was the greatest geopolitical disaster of the 20th century, but Russian historian Mark Solonin disputes that says that in fact, it was not the end of the USSR but its beginning with the Bolshevik coup that deserves that description.

That is because, the longtime specialist on World War II says, had the Bolsheviks not come to power, Hitler would not have either; and without the Nazi leader’s rise, the second world war would not have broken out.

Asked by Alesya Batsman, the chief editor of the GORDON internet publication “how the USSR should have acted in order to avoid this bloody war?” Solonin replied that the best thing it could have done would have been never to have appeared on the map of history at all.

To be sure, the Russian historian said,

“the appearance of totalitarian regimes throughout Europe and in Argentina in the 1920s and 1930s was no accident and had deep roots. But nevertheless, all this insanity began in Russia and the Russian Empire on the ruins of which the Soviet Union was created.”

But nevertheless,

“the victory of the monstrously cruel, inhumane and mad totalitarian communist regime in a huge country” such as Russia was beyond any doubt “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century.”

