Ukraine sanctions “Putin’s point man” Viktor Medvedchuk and wife

Pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko are now under Ukrainian sanctions

Ukraine has sanctioned pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife, the head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said at a briefing on 19 February. The decision was made after a meeting of the NSDC attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Medvedchuk is one of the leaders of the pro-Russian Opposition Bloc – For Life and is personally close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the godfather of Medvedchuk’s daughter.

Danilov stated that the sanctions are effective for three years and affect all of Medvedchuk’s assets and detailed that they were introduced in the framework of the criminal proceedings that the Security Service opened against Medvedchuk and his wife, who are suspected of financing terrorism in Russia’s puppet “Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics”

The exact details of the sanctions will soon be announced in a decree of the President of Ukraine, Danilov said.

In total, sanctions were applied to 8 persons (3 Ukrainian citizens and 5 Russian citizens) and 19 legal entities:

Konstantin Vatskovsky, Russian citizen;

Vitaly Domchenko, Russian citizen;

Nataliya Lavreniuk, Ukrainian citizen;

Sergei Lisogor, Russian citizen;

Oksana Marchenko, Ukrainian citizen;

Aleksandr Maslyuk, Russian citizen;

Viktor Medvedchuk, Ukrainian citizen;

Mikhail Popov, Russian citizen.

Sanctions were also placed on companies registered in Russia, Moldova, and other countries. As well, sanctions were slapped on companies owning five planes that carried out direct flights from Kyiv to Moscow despite a ban on irregular direct air travel between the capitals.

—This article will be updated as more information comes in—

These sanctions come a little over two weeks after the NSDC sanctioned Taras Kozak, the owner of two pro-Russian TV channels linked with Viktor Medvedchuk and an MP in the pro-Russian Opposition Platform – For Life co-headed by Medvechuk.

Although the full text of the decision has not been made public, it is known that the sanctions were applied in connection with an investigation of the Security Service, which established that Kozak was involved in clandestine sales of coal from the Russian-occupied “Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics.”

Medvedchuk and Kozak share huge profits both from the oil extraction industry in Russia, as well as illegally imported coal from the Russia-occupied “republics” into Ukraine. The wives of both play a major role in these business schemes.

Read more:

Enjoy reading Euromaidan Press? Become a patron and help us reach even more international readers! Being a patron means you care about quality independent journalism, believe in an independent and democratic Ukraine, and like to look deep. And you can also vote for future articles, suggest topics, and keep in touch with the team. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help us stay afloat and do more. Become a patron>>>

Related

Tags: sanctions, Viktor Medvedchuk