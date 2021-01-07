The wonderful world of Christmas as seen through the eyes of Ukrainian artists

Editor’s Note

Christmas is a special time of year throughout the world. For some, it means silent prayer, joyful meditation and the birth of Christ, for others – warm family gatherings, sharing and recollection.

In Ukraine, the Christmas period is a unique time of tradition and rejoicing when families gather together to partake of special Lenten dishes, unite in prayer and gratitude and end the festivities with gusty carolling. This exceptional period of the year has also inspired many artists, sculptors, poets and writers.

Here, we present some paintings, drawings, posters (and their authors), many of which have become popular illustrations of Rizdvo (Xmas) in Ukraine and abroad, and have been widely shared on social media and the internet.

Enjoy!