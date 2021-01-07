The wonderful world of Christmas as seen through the eyes of Ukrainian artists

Christmas is a special time of year throughout the world. For some, it means silent prayer, joyful meditation and the birth of Christ, for others – warm family gatherings, sharing and recollection.
In Ukraine, the Christmas period is a unique time of tradition and rejoicing when families gather together to partake of special Lenten dishes, unite in prayer and gratitude and end the festivities with gusty carolling. This exceptional period of the year has also inspired many artists, sculptors, poets and writers.
Here, we present some paintings, drawings, posters (and their authors), many of which have become popular illustrations of Rizdvo (Xmas) in Ukraine and abroad, and have been widely shared on social media and the internet.
Enjoy!
Carollers by Dmytro Artym
Carollers by Olha Piliuhina
Carollers by Yaroslav Chyzhevsky
Carollers in the Karpaty by Yuriy Matsyk
Carolling by Nataliya Derevianko
Carolling by Viktoriya Protsiv
Celebration by Yuriy Zhurka
Christmas Carols by Iryna Fartukh
Christmas by Nataliya Korf-Ivaniuk
Christmas by Oleh Shupliak
Christmas Carollers by Tetiana Fyl
Christmas by Iryna Fartukh
Christmas Didukh by Oleh Shupliak
Christmas Eve by Dmytro Dobrovolsky
Christmas Ihor Ropianyk
Christmas in Zakarpattia by Oksana Arkhipova
Christmas Joy by Yuriy Zhuravel
Christmas by Oksana Zbrutska
Christmas Time by Oleksandr Mytsnyk
Christmas Vertep by Taras Danylych
Christmas. The Holy Family by Oleksandr Okhapkin
Christmas. The Three Feasts by Roman and Nadiya Fedyna
Holy Christmas by Sofiya Panchyshyn
Holy Supper by Viktoriya Protsiv
Illustration to Mykola Hohol’s ‘The Night before Christmas’ by Kost Lavro
