Ukrainian Institute launches first-ever English-language online course about Ukraine

The Ukrainian Institute (UI), a public institution that represents Ukrainian culture internationally, has launched a free online course on Ukraine’s history and culture in English titled Ukraine: History, Culture, and Identities . This is a short introductory course in the history, culture, and society of Ukraine from the Middle Ages to the present time developed by the Ukrainian Institute, National University of “Kyiv-Mohyla Academy”, and the studio of online education EdEra.

“The course Ukraine: History, Culture, and Identities will lead the participants through a thousand years of Ukrainian history, from the Middle Ages Kyivan Rus’ to the declaration of independence at the beginning of the 1990s. It aims to provide basic knowledge of Ukrainian history and culture as well as reveal Ukraine’s role in European and world history and dispel stereotypes,” reads the announcement, published on the UI website.

The course consists of video lectures (an hour of on-demand video, according to the course page) and supporting materials that include a timeline, glossary, and a list of suggested readings on particular topics.

The course Ukraine: History, Culture, and Identities comprises five modules dedicated to particular historical periods:

Kyivan Rus’ in the Middle Ages

Ukrainian Lands in the Early Modern Times

Ukraine in the Long XIXth Century

Ukraine in the XXth Century

Independent Ukraine

Among the particular issues covered by the course are the following topics:

Impact of the Scandinavian invaders on the Slavic people in Ukrainian lands.

The beginning, development, and end of Kyivan Rus`.

The development of Ukrainian lands under the reign of the Kingdom of Poland and the Grand Duchy of

Lithuania in the Early Modern time.

The effect of the Reformation on Ukrainian lands.

The Cossacks’ military organization, their role in European wars, and the creation of their own statehood.

Ukraine’s struggle to establish its own cultural and political movements under the reign of two empires during the XIX century.

Declaration of independence by Ukraine after World War I and its occupation by the Soviet Union.

Long way of the Ukrainian dissident movement to the declaration of independence in 1991.

The lectors of the course are acclaimed Ukrainian researchers and professors of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy Vadym Aristov, PhD, Tetiana Grygorieva, PhD, Kateryna Dysa, PhD, Natalia Shlikhta, PhD, and Maksym Yakovlev, PhD.

The Ukrainian Institute is a state-run institution established in 2017 by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for promoting Ukraine, its language and culture.

You can enroll in the course Ukraine: History, Culture, and Identities on its page on the Udemy website.

