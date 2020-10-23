Ukraine’s “main musical event of the year” featuring 10 centuries of sound to be streamed online

One of the early rehearsals of the show Kovcheh Ukraine: Music. Early October 2020, Dovzhenko Center, Lviv. Photo: Lviv Portal

The online concert “ Kovcheh Ukraine: Music ” is going to showcase ten centuries of Ukrainian music. The event is going to be streamed live on Facebook on 24 October at 19:00 Kyiv time. Kovcheh (“the ark”) will have more than 40 best works from the Ukrainian musical heritage, one symphony orchestra, 2 choirs, and 19 soloists. The project combines traditional and classic music, multimedia installments, cinema elements. Among the pieces to be performed are archaic carols, ancient spiritual tunes, a famous chant of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, gems of Ukrainian baroque, academic music by Lysenko (known for his Carol of the Bells), Liatoshynsky, Barvinsky, modern classical pieces by Skoryk, Sylvestrov, Stankovych.

Among its participants, the project Kovcheh Ukraine: Music is going to feature the renowned ethno-band DakhaBrakha.

The newspaper Zaxid.net says that the concert is going to feature an academic work by Volodymyr Ivasiuk, the author of the 1970s pop hit Chervona Ruta, to present the performance of composer Bortnyansky’s pieces on traditional Ukrainian banduras instead of classic harpsichords, and the popular hits of the Ukrainian wold-famous ethno-band DakhaBrakha will go accompanied by a symphony orchestra. A special guest will be an authentic singer from Polissya, 84-year-old Dominika Chekun.

Other participants of the show are the bands Khorea Kozatska, The Kurbases, singer Ulyana Horbachevska, the Youth Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine under the direction of Oksana Lyniv, the men’s choir Dudaryk, the Kyiv Girls’ Choir named after Mykhaylo Lysenko.

The organizers of the concert call it the main music event of the year and say that the show is going to reset Ukraine’s “music archives” by making them interesting to the modern audiences. And they see the even as a way of disclosing Ukraine’s colossal musical heritage unknown or barely known only to a narrow circle of specialists.

The show is going to present a work by Volodymyr Ivasiuk, who had authored the popular 1970s hit Chervona Ruta:

The initiators of the project are the star of the world classical scene, conductor Oksana Lyniv and cultural manager, writer Yaryna Vynnytska. The project is supported by the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation.

“We are trying to materialize the Ukrainian myth. This project is born of pain, fear, and great love. Fear that we are losing ourselves, we are losing the unique Ukrainian microcosm. It’s like an instinct for self-preservation and a desire to save what you love. We, as a nation, need to learn how to love ourselves, and for that we need to know ourselves. That is why our project is a way of self-cognition, knowledge of Ukraine,” said Yaryna Vynnytska, cultural manager and author of the project idea to Lviv Portal.

