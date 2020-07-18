Who is vying for the control of your personal data?

Article by: Maja Talevska
You might think that your activities on the internet are meaningless in the grand scheme of things and that you are just an anonymous individual taking advantage of the various benefits available on the internet. Your activities are a part of a puzzle that gives meaning to the essence of the internet.
Personal data is the driving force of today’s economy. The sooner you realize it, the clearer you’ll see the bigger picture. There is a relentless struggle for access to our data that has resulted in countless data breaches with the sole purpose of acquiring it legally or illegally. The question remains—who are the people or entities vying for the chance to access our data?
ISPs are not subtle in their quest for more data power; they leave no stone unturned when it comes to collecting data. Apparently, some have indulged in sketchy schemes and are relentlessly offering service and products that will ensure that we will keep on divulging details about ourselves.
Corporations, Manufacturers, and Businesses
Corporations argue that accessing, collating, and analyzing data gives them a better perspective on ways they can serve us better. This includes the type of services that will sell the products that we want and identify existing products that need alterations. Therefore, they are willing to dole out money to service providers to access their users’ data.
Governments are interested in tracking activities that might give them an edge, and they will do whatever it takes to have full access to our data. Therefore, it is not surprising that some hackers are connected to the government. Also, they use laws as tools to mandate that ISPs give them access to our data whenever they request it.
The motive for a majority of hacks and scams is money. Hackers either sell the data they acquire on the dark web or look for ways they can use it to siphon off money from their victims.
Now that you know how important your data is, you should adopt security-conscious practices to ensure that it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.