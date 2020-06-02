From UAVs to corvettes: digital sleuths find new proof of Russia’s war against Ukraine

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, volunteer OSINT sleuths of the InformNapalm intelligence community have been gathering information on the involvement of the Russian active-duty soldiers, operatives, and military equipment in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, as well as against Georgia and Syria. InformNapalm has performed more than 2,000 investigations of individual cases, mostly based on the open-source intelligent data (OSINT) that were collected from publicly available sources. Here are the latest cases.

Russian military equipment

The war in the Donbas has been ongoing for six years now. The Russian occupation forces have been equipped not only with Soviet-designed military equipment operated by most post-Soviet countries, including Ukraine and Russia. There is extensive evidence indicating that armed formations fighting against Ukraine in the Donbas also use military hardware designed in Russia and used exclusively by the Russian armed forces and special units.

Lately, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) spotted three pieces of Russian-made electronic warfare systems of different types, and the Ukrainian military shot down another piece of the Russian reconnaissance drone Zastava.

Electronic warfare systems

The SMM operating in the Donbas mentioned in their report of 12 March 2020 that on 10 March the Mission spotted three pieces of various Russian electronic warfare systems, one RB-341V Leer-3, one R-934B Sinitsa, and one RB-636 Svet-KU) in a compound in the southern outskirts of Luhansk city.

InformNapalm has pinpointed the exact location of the military base in occupied Luhansk.

In total, at least 12 types of Russian EW stations were spotted in the Donbas:

Earlier in November and December 2019, The OSCE published photos of the R-934B and RB-636 spotted in the occupied parts of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

UAV Zastava

The reconnaissance and fire adjustment UAV Zastava was previously spotted in the Donbas. For example, the Ukrainian border guards shot down the Zastava in 2015 in Luhansk Oblast and published a relevant video.

Now, in April 2020 the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) that is in charge of the Ukrainian forces operating in the Donbas reported on their Facebook page that the Ukrainian military had shot down another Zastava in the area of Svitlodarsk bulge, Donetsk Oblast and shared photos of the downed aerial vehicle.

Previous

Next UAV Zastava

UAV Zastava

UAV Zastava

The Russian troops are operating at least eight types of the Russian-designed military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV):

Soldiers and their units

InformNapalm volunteers continue identifying more of the Russian military who participated in the invasion of Crimea and in hostilities in the Donbas.

Paratroopers of the 104th Air Assault Regiment from Pskov

InformNapalm tracked down social media profiles of 19 Pskov paratroopers who had served in the 76th Airborne Division, mostly in its 104th Air Assault Regiment; 18 of them partook in the invasion of Georgia back in 2008. Eight of them are still serving in the Russian Armed Forces, and six fought in Ukraine in locally formed Russian-controlled armed formations. However, no direct evidence was found that they remained active-duty soldiers or career officers of the Pskov-based military unit or arrived as mercenaries at the time of their participation in the Russian war against Ukraine in the Donbas.

Here are several photographs of them in the Donbas warzone:

41st Brigade of Missile Boats

Russia’s 41st Brigade of Missile Boats consists of two squadrons: 166th Novorossiysk Guided Missile Corvette Squadron (166th GMCS) and 295th Sulino Missile Boat Squadron (295th MBS). And the ships of both detachments are featured in InformNapalm’s OSINT investigations as the participants in the aggression against Ukraine. Now the sleuths have discovered more facts, having identified several servicemen of the brigade who were awarded the Crimea occupation medal.

GMC Shtil

InformNapalm identified several sailors from the Russian Navy’s guided-missile corvette (GMC) Shtil who were awarded for the occupation of Crimea.

In 2014, their ship was among the vessels that blocked Ukrainian ships in the Donuzlav Bay of Crimea. And back in 2008, GMC Shtil was engaged in the Russian aggression against Georgia and later remained on duty off the coast of the Georgian region of Abkhazia, occupied by the Russians.

Kalmykia native Vladimir Derbetov, the commander of the GMC Shtil in 2014, received an early promotion to the captain of the 3rd rank and was awarded a Medal of Ushakov for his participation in the Crimean campaign, according to the Russian newspaper Lyudinovskiy Rabochiy.

Dmitry Mikheyev from Russia’s Tatarstan, who served as a sailor on Shtil, shared a photo of the medal for the occupation of Crimea officially called “For the Return of Crimea” and a photo of the award certificate.

Dmitry Mikheyev. Source: vk.com Dmitry Mikheyev’s medal. Source: vk.com, screenshot by InformNapalm

Another Shtil sailor, Dmitry Doras from Stavropol, was pictured wearing the medal for the occupation of Crimea:

.

As of early June 2020, InformNapalm’s interactive database includes evidence of direct participation in hostilities of more than 2,500 individuals from 99 military units. The base also reveals 50 types of military equipment produced exclusively in Russia and used by the Russian troops. These weapons were spotted in the Ukrainian territory where they had no chance to emerge without direct Russian involvement in the conflict.

