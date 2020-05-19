Apakay – a song for the Crimean Tatars deported by Stalin

On 18 May 1944, Stalin deported all the indigenous population of Crimea, more than 230,000 Crimean Tatars, from their native peninsula to Central Asia. More than 100,000 died along the way.

The Crimean Tatars are a Turkic people who were slowly driven out of Crimea after Russia’s first annexation.

This song was written in 2014 in response to Russia’s illegal annexation, which is driving Crimean Tatars out of their native home once again.

Release the sun into the arms of where the dawn breaks

Cover my whole crimson sky, Apakay

While I depart once again, to find a new homeland

Gather my orphaned tent, Apakay

The dark north is now about to give birth to the joy of sunrise

But it is the time to raid! We’re heading to where the enemy is numerous

If I survive and come back to your arms, thirsty

Fetch me mare’s milk with that old cup, Apakay

I entrust my keen steel dagger to you

If i beg mercy from the enemy on battlefield

Or should I hold my life dearer than my cause and flee

Kill me with that dagger, with thy own hands, Apakay.

2014 – Russia’s occupation of Crimea

Today, the Crimean Tatars are once again being driven out of their homeland.

Crimean Tatar media is banned

Representative organ Mejlis is banned

Crimean Tatars labeled as “extremists,” kidnapped, jailed, killed

Many leave their native home once again

A creeping genocide against Crimean Tatars is happening today once again.

Music: Veysel Gökberk Manga

Poem: M. Bahadırhan Dinçaslan

Video: Ganna Naronina

Crimean Tatars are labeled as “extremists,” kidnapped, jailed, killed. Many are forced to leave their native home once again.

A creeping genocide against Crimean Tatars is underway in occupied Crimea.

Read also:

Dear readers! Since you’ ve made it to this point, we have a favor to ask. Russia’s hybrid war against Ukraine is ongoing, but major news agencies have gone away, which is why it's extra important to provide news about Ukraine in English. We are a small independent journalist team on a shoestring budget, have no political or state affiliation, and depend on our readers to keep going (using the chanсe - a big thank you to our generous supporters, we couldn't make it without you.) If you like what you see, please help keep us online with a donation

Related

Tags: Crimean Tatars, deportation, genocide