Major oil and chemical facilities hit deep inside Russia in coordinated drone campaign

Drones attacked petrochemical and oil refining facilities across three Russian regions on the night of 29 October, according to Russian sources.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed its forces intercepted 100 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) during the overnight operation, attributing the strikes to Ukrainian forces.

Disrupting these facilities can affect Russia's industrial capacity and military logistics, potentially limiting the production of materials needed for military operations and infrastructure maintenance during the ongoing war.

Drones hit major petrochemical facility in Stavropol Krai

The most significant drone strike appeared to hit the Stavrolen petrochemical facility in Budyonnovsk, Stavropol Krai, around 700 km away from Ukraine's border.

Residents reported explosions, and footage showed a large fire visible in the area, according to Russian independent Telegram channel ASTRA.

Fire visible at the Stavrolen petrochemical facility in Budyonnovsk, Russia, following reported drone strikes on the night of 29 October. Photos: ASTRA/Telegram

The plant is part of the Lukoil group and ranks as one of Russia's primary producers of polyethylene and polypropylene.

The facility has an annual production capacity of approximately 340,000 tons of ethylene, 319,000 tons of polyethylene, and 113,000 tons of polypropylene. Its products are used in manufacturing pipes, cable insulation, and construction materials.

Meanwhile, Stavropol Governor Vladimir Vladimirov confirmed the attack on Budennovsk but stated that drones were neutralized by electronic warfare and air defense systems, causing "no significant damage."

Fire erupted at largest oil refinery in Mari El

Explosions were also reported in the Republic of Mari El, over 1500 km away from Ukraine, where a fire appeared to break out at an oil refinery in the city of Tabashino, according to a monitoring Telegram channel Exilenova+.

Mari El Governor Yuri Zaitsev confirmed that drones fell near an industrial enterprise, though he did not specifically mention the refinery.

Fire visible at the Mari Oil Refinery in Tabashino, Mari El Republic, Russia, following reported drone strikes on the night of 29 October. Photo: @exilenova_plus/Telegram

The Mari Oil Refinery produces straight-run gasoline, diesel and marine fuels, fuel oil, and other petroleum products.

The plant has an oil processing capacity of 1.25 million tons per year and is one of the largest enterprises in the Republic of Mari El, accounting for more than 70% of the region's foreign economic turnover.

Oil refinery struck in Ulyanovsk Oblast

In Ulyanovsk Oblast, local residents reported an attack on the NS-Oil refinery in Novospasskoye settlement, 780 km away from Ukraine.

Governor Alexei Russkikh stated that fires broke out in Novospassky District where debris from allegedly intercepted drones fell, though he did not specifically mention the refinery.

The NS-Oil facility processes approximately 30,000 tons of oil annually, according to open-source data.

