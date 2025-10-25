Underground school opens in frontline Izium as kids could only study online since 2022 due to occupation and Russian attacks

Four years into Russia's full-scale invasion, elementary school students in Izium, eastern Kharkiv Oblast, have never attended a real classroom.

That changed this week when the city opened its largest underground educational center—a facility that can accommodate 100 students at once, according to SavED charitable foundation.

The space sits beneath a local lyceum in four reinforced rooms. Inside: 45 new computers for a dedicated IT classroom, interactive learning zones, a mini-library, and a sports area. Students will rotate through in shifts after completing their regular online lessons.

Photos: savED

The SavED built the center with support from German donors and Ukrainian partners including GEA Ukraine, SQUAD Ukraine, Seven Lions Media, and Roosh.

Olena Andrushok, director of the Izium lyceum, said families have already begun transferring students from other institutions.

"They come to us because we have in-person activities that students sorely lack," Andrushok said.

Photos: savED

The need is acute. Russian forces occupied Izium for over five months in 2022, destroying and looting educational institutions. The city still faces regular shelling because of its proximity to Russian border. Over 2,000 local schoolchildren study exclusively online.

The pattern extends across the frontline. According to savED's 2024 research, 49% of students from frontline regions have studied online for four consecutive years. In Kharkiv Oblast alone, over 147,000 children receive education remotely.

Photo: savED

Hanna Novosad, savED co-founder, explained the organization's approach.

"Even a few hours of in-person classes per week in a safe space provide students with a sense of community and socialization," Novosad said.

Security conditions make underground facilities the only viable option for any form of offline education.

The organization established its first Izium center, "Vulyk" (The Hive), in 2023 with European Commission support. The new facility represents a significant expansion of that initial space.