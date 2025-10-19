Russia uses occupied territory of Ukraine to test its new long-range UMPB‑5R bomb on civilians

Russian troops attacked the city of Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast for the first time using a new modification of an aviation bomb that covered a distance of about 130 km. Preliminary information indicates the bomb was released from territory temporarily occupied by Russia, Ukrainian authorities report.

The use of such a high-precision, powerful, and long-range air-dropped bomb against civilian infrastructure results in civilian casualties and destruction. It also shows that Russia is using occupied territory as a springboard for strikes across Ukraine and as a testing ground for new weapons against civilians.

According to the regional prosecutor’s office, five people were injured in Lozova.

What is the UMPB‑5, and why is it more dangerous than its predecessors?

Ukrainian prosecutors later reported that, according to preliminary law‑enforcement data, the strike on Lozova was carried out by a guided aviation bomb of a new modification — the UMPB‑5R (rocket‑type). This bomb is made from thicker metal than earlier versions, which can cause more severe injuries to civilians.

The UMPB‑5 is a new Russian universal interservice glide munition used from aircraft or multiple‑launch rocket systems. The bomb reportedly has a launch range of about 100 km and carries a warhead of over 250 kg, making it significantly more powerful than earlier versions.

For example, the UMPB D‑30 has a 100 kg warhead.

Why this matters: range, destructive power and civilian risk

The universal interservice glide munition is built on the FAB‑250 frame, explained Vadym Kushnikov, a military analyst for Militarnyi, to Suspilne.

“As for range, while standard FAB bombs with UMPB kits have in some cases reached 60+ km, this system has an additional small‑power rocket motor that increases the effective employment radius of the weapon,” Kushnikov said.

Russia has plans for occupied territories of Ukraine

Earlier, The Washington Post, citing two senior officials familiar with the conversation, reported that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin demanded all of Donetsk from US President Donald Trump during their last phone call on 16 October.