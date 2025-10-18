“He ended game”: Putin ally praises Trump’s Tomahawk bluff, rejects peace without Ukraine capitulation

“The chief peacemaker has skillfully played the ‘Tomahawk game’, once again stirring global public opinion in his usual manner,” said Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, summing up the 17 October meeting in Washington between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The presidential meeting was set against the backdrop of Washington’s potential plans to impose tariffs of up to 500% on China if Beijing continues purchasing Russian oil, the possible supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, and Trump’s statements that the Ukrainians “want to go offensive", with the US set to make “decisions” likely related to military assistance. None of these measures has been introduced after a call from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Trump.

Thus, the Russian official close to Putin reacted to the fact that Trump rejected Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request to provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Mockery of Trump's peace efforts

“We must admit, Trump has so far remained firm in his position: ‘This is not my war, the old man (Joe Biden) is to blame for everything’,” Medvedev sneered.

He suggested that even the previous US administration was reluctant to provide Ukraine with long-range strike capabilities.

During Trump’s presidency, no new US military aid packages were approved for Ukraine, nor were sanctions imposed on Russia.

“Tomahawk games” and submarine jokes

The former Russian president accused Trump of misleading the public by hinting in recent weeks that the US might consider supplying Tomahawks to Ukraine.

According to Medvedev, Trump ultimately ended the “game” in the best traditions of his nuclear submarine bluff: “Sorry, bro, we don’t have enough for ourselves.”

Yet he admitted that blocking Tomahawk deliveries does not mean an end to Western support for Ukraine.

“This is certainly not the end of arming Kyiv. There will be more, and we must be ready for it," Medveded said.

“Russia will not accept a draw”

Medvedev further claimed that Trump suggested both Russia and Ukraine should declare themselves winners of the conflict.

“Yes, that often happens after wars. But not in our case,” he stressed. “We need a victory — with conditions everybody already knows. That’s an axiom.”

He emphasized that for Russia, ending the war must mean the “death” of the current Ukrainian government. Since the majority of Ukrainians support Zelenskyy and reject Moscow’s demands, any future pro-Ukrainian leadership will be seen by the Kremlin as an enemy.

This means that without a compromise acceptable to Russia, effectively Ukraine’s political capitulation, peace will be nearly impossible to achieve.

Victory for Russian propaganda

Russian state propaganda outlets enthusiastically highlighted Donald Trump’s decision not to provide Ukraine with Tomahawks, as per Polsat News.

One TASS commentator bluntly wrote about Ukraine’s “obvious failure,” claiming that “the Tomahawk flew right past Zelenskyy.” He also pointed out the color of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s tie at the meeting, noting that its colors resembled the Russian tricolor, he wrote.