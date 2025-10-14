Ukraine’s frontline “kill zone” now stretches 10 kilometers deep, top commander says

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said drones have expanded the Armed Forces’ “kill zone” along the front to ten kilometers. His Facebook account reported on 14 October that this new battlefield reality makes logistics and military medicine vital for saving soldiers’ lives.

While Syrskyi highlighted Ukraine’s growing drone capabilities, the reality applies to both armies. The widespread use of drones by Ukrainian and Russian forces has complicated logistics along the zero line, made evacuating the wounded far riskier, and turned armored assaults into near-suicidal operations.

Drones expand Ukraine’s kill zone to 10 km

According to Syrskyi’s Facebook post, at this stage of the war, strike drones define the reality of the battlefield. The “kill zone” — the area where Ukrainian forces can effectively destroy enemy targets with drones, artillery, or other weapons — now extends ten kilometers deep.

Under such conditions, he said, quick evacuation of the wounded depends entirely on the strength of Ukrainian logistics and battlefield medicine. He said Ukraine must see the war through the eyes of the infantryman to protect his life and health.

Military medicine adapts to drone-era warfare

The commander’s remarks came during a regular monthly meeting on medical support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the meeting, Syrskyi reviewed a detailed report on the use of innovative medical tools by the 106th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade. The brigade uses Field Medical Consult (FMC) systems — portable systems for remote medical consultations on the battlefield.

Robotic evacuation and digital records

Syrskyi’s Facebook report added that the army continues integrating information and communication technologies into medical operations. Ground-based robotic systems are being developed to assist with evacuating wounded soldiers from under fire.