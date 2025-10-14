Over 700 km from Ukraine, drones strike Russian substation feeding Gazprom and railway

Ukrainian drones reportedly struck the Arzamasskaya substation in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast overnight on 14 October, damaging critical energy infrastructure more than 700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. A fire was recorded by satellite data, and the regional governor confirmed short power outages.

This comes amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, as Kyiv continues its strategic deep-strike campaign targeting Russian oil refineries, military installations, and defense-industrial facilities both inside Russia and in the occupied territories. The campaign aims to degrade Russia’s military logistics and export revenues. Given the Russian army’s heavy reliance on rail transport, railway infrastructure has also become a key target.

Ukrainian drones reportedly hit major Russian energy node overnight

Militarnyi reported that Ukrainian drones attacked the Arzamasskaya 500 kV substation in Lesogorsk, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, more than 700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The strike took place overnight on 13–14 October, and satellite data from NASA FIRMS confirmed a fire in the area. The attack caused short-term power outages across several parts of southern Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

NASA FIRMS map showing fires at

It provides electricity to more than 200,000 residents and powers industrial and military infrastructure, including Gazprom compressor stations and Russian Railways traction substations. According to Russian news Telegram channel Astra, the substation has a rated capacity of 1502 MVA and is one of the most important energy nodes in the region.

Russian officials confirm damage, but as always claim debris caused outage

Nizhny Novgorod Oblast Governor Gleb Nikitin acknowledged that a drone attack had occurred but downplayed the scale.

“At night, a UAV attack on the territory of Nizhny Novgorod Oblast was repelled. As a result of falling debris, one energy facility was damaged, which led to a temporary power outage. Electricity supply has now been restored. Specialists are working on site,” Nikitin wrote.

He claimed there were no casualties.

The claim that all damage from Ukrainian drone attacks is caused by “falling drone debris” has become a recurring narrative in official Russian reports — often repeated even when multiple videos from the scene clearly show direct drone strikes.

Local sources report direct drone hits

Ukrainian Telegram channel Supernova+ shared a video and geolocation data, reporting that “the Arzamasskaya-500 substation was attacked at night, two transformers destroyed.”

A screenshot from an unnamed source report cited by Supernova+ said,

“From 2 to 3 a.m., five drones hit the target in Lesohorsk, striking the electrical substation.”

Strike follows previous drone attacks on occupied Crimea

The previous night, drones from the Security Service of Ukraine and Special Operations Forces struck Russian energy infrastructure in occupied Crimea. Targets included the Simferopol 330 kV and Kafa 220 kV substations, as well as the Maritime Oil Terminal in Feodosiia.