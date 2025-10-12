Two months later, Russia still can’t clear a single destroyed train in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

A Russian train destroyed by a Ukrainian drone strike in occupied Zaporizhzhia continues to block the only railway branch in the oblast nearly two months later. Militarnyi reports that the convoy, which carried fuel tanks, was hit on 19 August and has not been removed since. The obstruction severely disrupts Russian logistical operations in the area.

This comes as, amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Kyiv continues several deep-strike campaigns across occupied territories and inside Russia. Among the consistent focuses of these operations is Russia’s railway transport and infrastructure, given the Russian army’s heavy reliance on rail logistics. The August strike marked the fourth publicly known destruction of a Russian train on occupied Zaporizhzhia territory in less than a year.

Ukrainian drone strike disables key railway link

According to OSINT researcher Schizointel on X, satellite imagery from the Copernicus platform shows that the destroyed train remains lodged on the tracks. It has blocked the only rail line in the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia since the attack.

On 19 August, Ukraine’s Defense Forces immobilized the Russian convoy transporting fuel. Fighters from the Roniny drone unit of the 65th Mechanized Brigade then carried out a series of strikes using drones.

Damage to the tracks may be long-lasting

Militarnyi noted that even if Russian forces manage to clear the wreckage, parts of the railway might need replacement. Militarnyi notes that the intense heat from burning fuel tanks could have deformed the tracks. The area remains within the reach of Ukrainian drones, complicating repair efforts.

Although the destruction did not completely paralyze rail logistics across all occupied territories, it did sever fuel and supply shipments beyond Tokmak. From there, Russian forces have been forced to shift to road transport, significantly complicating their logistics on that part of the front, Militarnyi says.