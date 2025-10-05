Support us on Patreon
Russia hits Kramatorsk with fiber-optic drone immune to Ukrainian jamming

The strike marks the first reported use of a fiber-optic-guided drone in Kramatorsk, underscoring Russia’s expanding use of advanced FPV systems designed to evade Ukrainian electronic warfare.
05/10/2025
Fiber-optic cable unspooled from a Russian FPV drone.
Fiber-optic cable unspooled from a Russian FPV drone, part of the design that allows operators to control the aircraft through a physical link immune to jamming. Photos: RFE/RL
A car was struck in Kramatorsk on Saturday evening in what may be the first reported attack using a fiber-optic-controlled drone in the eastern Ukrainian city, according to RFE/RL’s Donbas.Realii.

Fiber-optic drones are a growing challenge for Ukrainian defenses. Unlike conventional models, they use physical cable connections instead of radio signals, making them immune to electronic warfare jamming systems that have downed thousands of Russian drones.

The attack occurred near a residential area in the Donetsk Oblast city. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Later, the Kramatorsk City Council confirmed that the city had come under attack for the second time that day, saying an FPV drone equipped with a fiber-optic link hit a vehicle in one of the city’s neighborhoods. Authorities are still assessing the damage.

Fiber-optic FPV drones are guided through thin optical cables trailing behind them rather than radio signals, making them immune to electronic warfare jamming systems that have downed thousands of conventional drones.

The cable spools, which can weigh up to five kilograms, reduce payload capacity and maneuverability. Still, the immunity to jamming makes these drones especially dangerous in areas dense with electronic countermeasures.

Russian elite units such as Rubicon have used fiber-optic drones to hit high-value targets, including HIMARS launchers. In response, Ukrainian forces have been developing detection systems using infrared lasers and acoustic sensors to spot the nearly invisible cables.

