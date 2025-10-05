Russia hits Kramatorsk with fiber-optic drone immune to Ukrainian jamming

A car was struck in Kramatorsk on Saturday evening in what may be the first reported attack using a fiber-optic-controlled drone in the eastern Ukrainian city, according to RFE/RL’s Donbas.Realii.

Fiber-optic drones are a growing challenge for Ukrainian defenses. Unlike conventional models, they use physical cable connections instead of radio signals, making them immune to electronic warfare jamming systems that have downed thousands of Russian drones.

The attack occurred near a residential area in the Donetsk Oblast city. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Later, the Kramatorsk City Council confirmed that the city had come under attack for the second time that day, saying an FPV drone equipped with a fiber-optic link hit a vehicle in one of the city’s neighborhoods. Authorities are still assessing the damage.

The cable spools, which can weigh up to five kilograms, reduce payload capacity and maneuverability. Still, the immunity to jamming makes these drones especially dangerous in areas dense with electronic countermeasures.

Russian elite units such as Rubicon have used fiber-optic drones to hit high-value targets, including HIMARS launchers. In response, Ukrainian forces have been developing detection systems using infrared lasers and acoustic sensors to spot the nearly invisible cables.