Ukraine detains six suspected Russian agents, including teen arsonist

On 22 May, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police announced the arrest of six individuals acting as agents for Russian intelligence. The suspects were reportedly involved in Russia’s coordinated sabotage operations aimed at Ukraine’s military vehicles and railway infrastructure, with incidents confirmed in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Chernihiv oblasts.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Russia’s espionage and sabotage activities are on the rise in Ukraine, with the SBU regularly reporting arrests of suspected spies and saboteurs. In some cases, Russian handlers have exploited recruited agents as unwitting suicide bombers, remotely detonating explosives they were unknowingly tasked with delivering. Moscow’s sabotage operations are not limited to Ukraine—incidents have also been increasing across the European Union.

13-year-old among the arrested

SBU says the youngest suspect was just 13 years old. According to the SBU, all six individuals were recruited by Russian intelligence via Telegram channels where they were looking for quick earnings. Once in contact with Russian handlers, they were instructed to select and attack specific targets using flammable mixtures.

Targets: railway systems and military vehicles

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two minors from the city of Samar were detained. Authorities say the pair set fire to several relay cabinets that manage railway signaling systems. They were reportedly planning to continue by targeting vehicles belonging to Ukraine’s Defense Forces but were caught immediately after the railway incidents.

In Odesa Oblast, three more suspected agents linked to the FSB were arrested. The group included a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old from Odesa city, as well as a 27-year-old man from Chornomorsk. Although operating separately, all three were allegedly carrying out Russian orders. They are accused of destroying three Ukrzaliznytsia railway relay cabinets and a Ukrainian military SUV undergoing maintenance after frontline service.

In Chernihiv, a 24-year-old welder working at a local car repair shop was also detained. According to investigators, he attempted to set fire to a Ukrainian soldier’s car directly on the service shop’s premises. He reportedly planned to stage the act as if unknown individuals had snuck into the area at night. The SBU intercepted him just as he prepared a flammable substance for the arson.

Charges and legal process

According to SBU, all suspects have been informed of criminal charges under two articles of Ukraine’s Criminal Code:

Part 2 of Article 113 (sabotage committed during martial law);

Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military units during martial law).

They are currently held in custody. Authorities are still determining how to proceed with the 13-year-old suspect.