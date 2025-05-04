Zelenskyy heads to Prague with his eyes on the F-16s

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Prague on his second visit to the Czech Republic since the beginning of the full-scale war. He is expected to discuss continued support for Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jet program.

Although the Czech Republic does not have F-16s in its arsenal, it plays a supportive role in Ukraine’s F-16 program through the provision of training equipment, participation in the international aviation coalition, and assistance in pilot training initiatives.

Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska were greeted at the airport by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský. The visit includes a planned meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel.

Together with the First Lady, we have arrived in the Czech Republic on an official visit. Meetings are scheduled with President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala, with the heads of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, leaders of parliamentary factions, as well as with… pic.twitter.com/ZgI7PGIF93 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 4, 2025

In a social media post, Zelenskнy thanked the Czech Republic for its principled support, highlighting cooperation on “development of our military aviation, expanding pilot training programs, and supporting our F-16 fleet.”

The Czech Republic has been an active participant in the coalition providing large-caliber ammunition to Ukraine. According to President Pavel’s February statement, over 1.6 million such shells have already been delivered.

The Czech artillery initiative, launched in 2024 to counter delays in US aid and supported by several countries, including Canada and Norway, has played a crucial role in supplying Ukraine’s front-line forces.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Czech support, stating: “The Czech artillery initiative has proven effective, and we will continue this effort.” President Pavel confirmed that ammunition deliveries will continue.