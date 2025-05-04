Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Zelenskyy heads to Prague with his eyes on the F-16s

The Czechs don’t fly F-16s—but Zelenskyy hopes they’ll help with gear and training.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
04/05/2025
3 minute read
Zelenskyy heads to Prague with his eyes on the F-16s
Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Prague on 4 May 2025. Photo: Zelenskyy via X
Zelenskyy heads to Prague with his eyes on the F-16s

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Prague on his second visit to the Czech Republic since the beginning of the full-scale war. He is expected to discuss continued support for Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jet program.

Although the Czech Republic does not have F-16s in its arsenal, it plays a supportive role in Ukraine’s F-16 program through the provision of training equipment, participation in the international aviation coalition, and assistance in pilot training initiatives.

Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska were greeted at the airport by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský. The visit includes a planned meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel.

In a social media post, Zelenskнy thanked the Czech Republic for its principled support, highlighting cooperation on “development of our military aviation, expanding pilot training programs, and supporting our F-16 fleet.”

The Czech Republic has been an active participant in the coalition providing large-caliber ammunition to Ukraine. According to President Pavel’s February statement, over 1.6 million such shells have already been delivered.

The Czech artillery initiative, launched in 2024 to counter delays in US aid and supported by several countries, including Canada and Norway, has played a crucial role in supplying Ukraine’s front-line forces.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Czech support, stating: “The Czech artillery initiative has proven effective, and we will continue this effort.” President Pavel confirmed that ammunition deliveries will continue. 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts