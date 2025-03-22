Support us on Patreon
Slovakian cities erupt in anti-Fico Ppotests again

Thousands of Slovakians continue biweekly protests against Prime Minister Fico’s pro-Russian stance.
byOlena Mukhina
22/03/2025
Slovakia protests against Fico Maidan plot
In January, roughly 60,000 protesters gathered in Slovakia’s capital Bratislava to protests against MP Fico’s pro-Russian politices. Photo: TASR/Jaroslav Novak
On 21 March, thousands of people took to the streets of the capital, Bratislava, and other cities to protest against Prime Minister Robert Fico’s pro-Russian policies, Euronews reports.

Since Russia’s war against Ukraine in 2022, Slovakia emerged as a key ally, providing military aid, expelling Russian diplomats, and condemning Moscow’s aggression. However, the rise of pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico in October 2023 signaled a shift, which ended military support, limited assistance to humanitarian efforts, and opposed Ukraine’s NATO membership.

“Large crowds again took to the streets across Slovakia on Friday to voice their opposition to Prime Minister Robert Fico and his pro-Russian policies,” the report says.

For the past three months, tens of thousands of people have been gathering every two weeks in Bratislava and beyond, demanding Fico’s resignation.

The protests began in late December after Fico’s trip to Moscow, where he held talks with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and his statements that Slovakia might consider leaving the EU and NATO.

In January 2025, nearly 100,000 people gathered in rallies in 30 Slovak cities, with approximately 60,000 participants in Bratislava alone, to stand against Fico’s pro-Russian stance. This marked one of the largest protests in the country’s modern history.

