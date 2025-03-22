Slovakian cities erupt in anti-Fico Ppotests again

On 21 March, thousands of people took to the streets of the capital, Bratislava, and other cities to protest against Prime Minister Robert Fico’s pro-Russian policies, Euronews reports.
“Large crowds again took to the streets across Slovakia on Friday to voice their opposition to Prime Minister Robert Fico and his pro-Russian policies,” the report says.
For the past three months, tens of thousands of people have been gathering every two weeks in Bratislava and beyond, demanding Fico’s resignation.
The protests began in late December after Fico’s trip to Moscow, where he held talks with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and his statements that Slovakia might consider leaving the EU and NATO.
In January 2025, nearly 100,000 people gathered in rallies in 30 Slovak cities, with approximately 60,000 participants in Bratislava alone, to stand against Fico’s pro-Russian stance. This marked one of the largest protests in the country’s modern history.
Mass protests sweep Slovakia as PM Fico warns of “Maidan” scenario
Related:
- Slovak poll shows highest regional support for Russian victory in Ukraine at 17%
- Homeless Ukrainian man may have been killed in Bratislava, Kyiv does not rule out ethnic hatred
- Orbán no longer alone: Rising nationalist wave in Central Europe threatens EU unity, aid for Ukraine
- “Bratislava is not Moscow”: Zelenskyy backs mass protests in Slovakia against Fico