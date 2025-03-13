ISW: Russian forces seize Sudzha town in Kursk Oblast

Support us on Patreon
Russian forces advanced beyond Sudzha, securing positions in multiple settlements, while Ukrainian troops reportedly withdrew from key locations in the region.
13/03/2025
Russian forces captured the town of Sudzha amid ongoing military operations in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, according to the March 12 report by Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

After more than 200 days of Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, the battle is reaching a decisive phase, with reports suggesting Ukrainian forces may be withdrawing from key positions.

Geolocated footage published on 12 March indicates that Russian forces seized Sudzha and advanced to southern Zaoleshenka, located immediately northwest of Sudzha, ISW reported. A Ukrainian source reportedly affiliated with Ukrainian military intelligence confirmed on 12 March that Ukrainian forces have started withdrawing from Sudzha.

Russian military bloggers credited several units with the capture of Sudzha, including elements of the 11th Airborne (VDV) Brigade, 22nd Motorized Rifle Regiment (72nd Motorized Rifle Division, 44th Army Corps, Leningrad Military District), and 2nd Spetsnaz Brigade (Russian Main Military Intelligence Directorate). These sources claimed that Russian forces are now conducting clearing operations within the settlement.

The Russian advance extends beyond Sudzha, with geolocated footage from 11 March showing that Russian forces recently advanced west of Basivka, which lies west of Sudzha across the international border in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast.

After 218 days in Russia, Ukraine is ending its Kursk campaign

Russian milbloggers claimed further advances near multiple settlements, including Sverdlikovo (northwest of Sudzha), west of Kazachya Loknya (north of Sudzha), within Zaoleshenka, within southeastern Goncharovka (just west of Sudzha), west of Kurilovka, north of Guyevo (both south of Sudzha), southwest of Zhuravka (west of Sudzha in Sumy Oblast), and west of Oleksandriia (south of Sudzha in Sumy Oblast).

Fighting reportedly continues near Zaoleshenka, Goncharovka, and Guyevo, as well as just across the international border in Sumy Oblast near the settlements of Zhuravka, Novenke, and Basivka. One Russian military blogger called for the creation of a buffer zone — likely in Sumy Oblast — after Russian forces push Ukrainian forces out of Kursk Oblast.

US intelligence suspension costs Ukraine hundreds of lives and critical position in Kursk Oblast

Russian milbloggers claimed on 12 March that Ukrainian forces conducted HIMARS strikes against Russian forces in Kursk Oblast, though ISW notes it cannot independently verify these claims. Western media reported on 5 March that the Trump administration had specifically suspended intelligence sharing supporting target designation for Ukrainian HIMARS strikes. US and Ukrainian officials confirmed on 11 March that the United States has since restarted intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

