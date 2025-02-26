Support us on Patreon
100%: Ukraine manufactures all drones pounding Russia

byLesia Dubenko
26/02/2025
1 minute read
UJ-22 Airborne/Army of Drones
One hundred percent of the drones attacking Russian military targets are of Ukrainian manufacture, stated Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“All 100% of the drones flying over Russian territory are Ukrainian-made drones,” he noted during the YES conference “Three Years – Time to Win”, organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation.

He added that when it comes to a possible reduction in US military aid and its effect of the drone industry, particularly deep-strike capabilities, “our only concern is financial resources and, accordingly, the technological support and development of these drones. We will handle everything else.”

Asked whether the Unmanned Systems Forces were involved in strikes on Russian territory at a distance of 1,700 km, Sukharevskyi answered: “Yes, of course, among others.”

He’s likewise confident that in 2025, his forces will continue progressing toward “the goal and vision defined at the time of our forces’ creation.”

“This means acquiring new capabilities, advancing technology, and achieving the maximum number of eliminated [Russian] enemies. We aim for the greatest possible impact of our unmanned systems at all depths of engagement, and accordingly, increasing that depth,” he stated.

