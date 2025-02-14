Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Politico: US federal judge blocks Trump’s 90-day USAID freeze

The court finds the Trump administration acted arbitrarily by freezing foreign aid, affecting hundreds of contractors and ongoing international programs.
byYuri Zoria
14/02/2025
2 minute read
usaid
The USAID logo. Illustrative photo
Politico: US federal judge blocks Trump’s 90-day USAID freeze

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration on 13 February to restore funding for hundreds of foreign aid contractors affected by the president’s 90-day blanket freeze, Politico reports.

Trump’s USAID ban has dealt a significant blow to Kyiv, the top recipient of USAID funding since 2022. In 2023, Ukraine received nearly $18 billion in economic and military aid, with $16.6 billion disbursed. The funding suspension impacts key initiatives, including local government reforms and power grid restoration, which Russia has systematically targeted with missile strikes. Programs supporting veterans, media organizations, and inclusion projects have also been forced to halt operations.

US District Judge Amir Ali, appointed by former President Joe Biden to the Washington DC court, ruled that the administration failed to justify the extensive harm caused by halting foreign aid programs.

At least to date, Defendants have not offered any explanation for why a blanket suspension of all congressionally appropriated foreign aid, which set off a shock wave and upended reliance interests for thousands of agreements with businesses, nonprofits, and organizations around the country, was a rational precursor to reviewing programs,” Ali wrote.

The judge barred Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought from implementing contract cancellations or stop-work orders issued after Trump’s inauguration while litigation continues.

The ruling blocks a key component of Trump’s Day One executive orders that mandated a 90-day foreign aid freeze. According to Politico, Ali determined the administration appeared to act “arbitrarily and capriciously” by cutting off all foreign aid without considering impacts on businesses with pre-inauguration aid awards.

Attorney Stephen Wirth described severe disruptions during a conference-call hearing on 12 February 2025, stating that “businesses are shuttering, terminating employees… food is rotting, medication is expiring.”

The administration’s list, provided at the judge’s order, showed over 200 foreign aid contracts canceled in the current week alone. Legal representatives emphasized that US-based organizations working with overseas partners were laying off or furloughing nearly all staff, with many facing potential collapse during the 90-day freeze.

The order marks the second interruption to Trump’s USAID restructuring efforts. US District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, previously blocked the administration from placing thousands of workers on administrative leave and cutting system access, extending that hold on 13 February 2025.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!