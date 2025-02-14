Klitschko at Munich Security Conference: NATO’s membership “only real security guarantee” against future Russian threats

On 14 February, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko took part in a discussion at the Transatlantic Forum on strengthening NATO during the Munich Security Conference.

The 61st Munich Security Conference has opened today, bringing together over 60 heads of state and more than 100 ministers for three days of security talks in Germany. The event is poised to be pivotal for global security discussions, particularly in the context of ongoing negotiations surrounding the war in Ukraine. With key figures such as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance in attendance, expectations are high for significant dialogues that could shape future peace talks and, eventually, Europe’s security landscape.

“One of the main topics at the Munich Security Conference is the potential end of the war in Ukraine. I took part in a discussion on strengthening NATO, where I emphasized that any agreements that do not take Ukraine’s interests into account are not an option. Ukraine needs security guarantees to ensure that Putin doesn’t even consider advancing on our land or threatening other EU countries,” Klitschko stated.

He underscored that NATO membership remains Ukraine’s only real security guarantee, which would also strengthen the Alliance.

“Today is a critical moment. Ukraine must enter negotiations from a position of strength and with tangible guarantees. Recently, the prospects for Ukraine’s NATO membership have not improved. However, I am convinced that the only real security guarantee for Ukraine is its membership in NATO, which would also bolster the Alliance’s defense capabilities,” Klitschko stressed.

The Kyiv mayor also met with Munich’s Mayor, Dieter Reiter, expressing gratitude for the ongoing support and presenting him with the “For Assistance to Kyiv Defense” badge. The mayors discussed further cooperation between their sister cities.

Earlier, Trump’s representative in Ukraine, John Cole, stated that the US did not rule out Ukraine’s potential NATO membership or the possibility of negotiating a return to its pre-2014 border. The claims contradict recent statements by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who called Ukraine’s NATO membership and restoration of its pre-2014 borders “unrealistic.”

